scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Must Read

Arjun Kapoor enjoys a plate of momos; wishes Malaika Arora would make him a spicy sauce for his next bout

Arjun lay on a couch and posed with the momos and the spicy red chutney. The caption read, "Your #Monday is full of weekend fomo, and I am busy enjoying my momo. We're not the same bro. [Sic]"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 7, 2022 7:00:27 pm
Arjun Kapoor likes his red momo chutney spicy! (Photo: Instagram/@arjunkapoor)

Arjun Kapoor was enjoying his momos, a plateful of them, when he decided to share some ‘spicy’ facts with his fans and Instagram followers.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor — who recently went through an impressive physical transformation for his upcoming projects — first shared a series of mouthwatering photos of himself enjoying the momos, and then took to his Instagram stories to seek suggestions from followers.

ALSO READ |‘I’m working towards bettering myself…every day’: Arjun Kapoor pens note on self-love

In the photos, Arjun lay on a couch and posed with the momos and the spicy red chutney. The caption read, “Your #Monday is full of weekend fomo, and I am busy enjoying my momo. We’re not the same bro. [Sic]”

Best of Express Premium
Explained: Delhi’s deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now ...Premium
Explained: Delhi’s deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now ...
Explained: Why the Gulf matters for IndiaPremium
Explained: Why the Gulf matters for India
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...
Omar Abdullah: ‘Every single (Pandit) employee who goes back, I consider ...Premium
Omar Abdullah: ‘Every single (Pandit) employee who goes back, I consider ...
More Premium Stories >>
Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor news, Arjun Kapoor momos, Arjun Kapoor physical transformation, Arjun Kapoor fitness, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spicy sauce momos, Arjun Kapoor news, indian express news (Photo: Instagram/@arjunkapoor)

He then proceeded to tell his followers via stories that the red sauce was “way spicier” than he had imagined. The actor, however, seemed to enjoy his momos so much that he asked for “spicy sauce” recommendations for his “next bout” of momos.

Some interesting answers came along.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

One user told Arjun that he could ask his girlfriend Malaika Arora to make him something spicy, to which he shared a picture of hers and replied, “Please ask her to make for me when I get home. She is busy enjoying travelling and taking Insta-worthy pictures.”

Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor news, Arjun Kapoor momos, Arjun Kapoor physical transformation, Arjun Kapoor fitness, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spicy sauce momos, Arjun Kapoor news, indian express news (Photo: Instagram/@arjunkapoor)

Someone else recommended bhut jolokia to him, which is popular in India, especially Assam. It is believed the name ‘bhut jolokia’ means ‘Bhutanese pepper’ in Assamese — ‘bhut’ meaning Bhutanese here. It was mistaken for a homonym ‘bhut/bhoot’ meaning ghost, thereby giving rise to the moniker ‘ghost pepper’.

Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor news, Arjun Kapoor momos, Arjun Kapoor physical transformation, Arjun Kapoor fitness, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spicy sauce momos, Arjun Kapoor news, indian express news (Photo: Instagram/@arjunkapoor)

When someone suggested he try the sriracha tahini sauce with mayonnaise and jalapeño, Arjun teased that a combination such as this would be something that his cousin Rhea Kapoor would “whip up better than anyone in the world” to go with “truffle fries and wings”.

Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor news, Arjun Kapoor momos, Arjun Kapoor physical transformation, Arjun Kapoor fitness, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spicy sauce momos, Arjun Kapoor news, indian express news (Photo: Instagram/@arjunkapoor)

Amid all this, the actor also called out a social media troll who called him “a rich boy” who can “never get in shape”.

ALSO READ |From breakfast to dinner: A look at Arjun Kapoor’s diet and fitness routine

The actor wrote a stern message that read, “Fitness is way more than that for anyone who’s ever struggled to just lead a normal, healthy life and be mentally happy and calm.”

Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor news, Arjun Kapoor momos, Arjun Kapoor physical transformation, Arjun Kapoor fitness, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spicy sauce momos, Arjun Kapoor news, indian express news (Photo: Instagram/@arjunkapoor)

He added that fitness is not about “six packs”, but about mental, emotional and physical well-being.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

mennonite community
In Mexico, images show Mennonites’ traditions frozen in time
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 07: Latest News
Advertisement