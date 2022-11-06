When Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora enjoyed ‘not cheat but neat meal’ of truffle pizza

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are known to share a passion for food and their food choices are giving us some major FOMO, too. The couple recently shared glimpses of their ‘not cheat but neat meal’ of truffle pizza made by chef Akshay Arora.

Take a look.

Arjun Kapoor enjoyed truffle pizza with Malaika Arora (Source: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram Stories) Arjun Kapoor enjoyed truffle pizza with Malaika Arora (Source: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

Arjun captioned the Instagram story, “Not cheat but neat meal. Truffle pizza for the win”, while Malaika shared on her Instagram story, “When pizza tastes this good and is healthy, I can guff every day”. Arjun re-posted Malaika’s story and wrote, “Pizza party”.

Malaika Arora too shared about indulging in truffle pizza (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram Stories) Malaika Arora too shared about indulging in truffle pizza (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram Stories)

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor enjoys a plate of momos; wishes Malaika Arora would make him a spicy sauce for his next bout

Arjun shared Malaika’s post (Source: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram Stories) Arjun shared Malaika’s post (Source: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

Chef Akshay too re-shared Arjun‘s post.

Chef Akshay Arora re-shared Arjun Kapoor’s post (Source: Akshay Arora/Instagram Stories) Chef Akshay Arora re-shared Arjun Kapoor’s post (Source: Akshay Arora/Instagram Stories)

Even Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora and best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan savoured the crispy treat. Kareena wrote alongside two truffle pizzas on her Instagram Stories, “Thank you guys. This is insane. Eating both. Not sharing with Saif.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan savoured truffle pizza (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram Stories) Kareena Kapoor Khan savoured truffle pizza (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram Stories)

Amrita couldn’t get enough of the treat, and wrote on her Instagram stories, “Grazie! Better late than never. This was just uff… yum.”

Amrita Arora too liked the pizza (Source: Amrita Arora/Instagram Stories) Amrita Arora too liked the pizza (Source: Amrita Arora/Instagram Stories)

Previously too, the couple had shared glimpses of their decadent indulgences.

Arjun Kapoor likes his red momo chutney spicy! (Photo: Instagram/@arjunkapoor) Arjun Kapoor likes his red momo chutney spicy! (Photo: Instagram/@arjunkapoor)

What’s truffle pizza?

Advertisement

While the chocolate type of truffle may come to your mind first, these truffles are mushrooms, which are technically fungi. They grow underground on the roots of trees. Because of their rare availability, truffles have been called the “diamond of the kitchen” and are prized possessions in many cuisines. Truffle pizza, made with truffle mushrooms and truffle oil, finds its flavour from the garlicy-tasting mushrooms. Combined with dough, mozzarella, and garlic, truffle pizza makes for a win, quite literally.

Here’s a must-try recipe from Sonja and Alex Overhiser who run a blog called A Couple Cooks.

Ingredients

1 no – Ball-sized pizza Dough

6 no – Truffle mushrooms

1 no – Garlic clove

1 handful – Chives

1/4 teaspoon – Kosher salt

1tablespoon – Olive oil, plus more for drizzling

3/4 cup – Shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup – Parmesan cheese

Semolina flour or cornmeal, for dusting the pizza peel

Truffle oil, for drizzling

Chunky sea salt (optional), for garnish

Advertisement

Method

*Make the pizza dough.

*Place a pizza stone in the oven and preheat to 500°F or preheat your pizza oven/

*Prepare the toppings: Slice the mushrooms. Mince the garlic. Chop the chives; set aside a handful of chopped chives for the garnish.

*In a saute pan or skillet, heat the 1 tablespoon olive oil to medium high heat. Add the mushrooms, garlic, chives, and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt and cook for about 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender and golden brown.

*Bake the pizza: When the oven is ready, dust a pizza peel with cornmeal or semolina flour.

*Brush a thin layer of olive oil onto the crust. Then top with the mozzarella cheese in an even layer, then the Parmesan cheese and the cooked mushrooms.

*Use the pizza peel to carefully transfer the pizza onto the preheated pizza stone. Bake the pizza until the cheese and crust are nicely browned, about 5 to 7 minutes in the oven (or 1 minute in a pizza oven).

*Top with the truffle oil to taste, then top with the reserved chopped chives and a bit of kosher salt or chunky sea salt, crushed with your fingers as you add it. Slice into pieces and serve immediately.

Would you try it?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!