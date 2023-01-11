Enjoy healthy pancakes for breakfast tomorrow, courtesy of Arjun Kapoor

Breakfast is the most crucial meal of the day, it not only sets you up for the day ahead but also keeps you energised and satiated. But with a plethora of options available to choose from, one can get confused about what to have for breakfast. Needless to say, something delicious that has all the nutrients always makes for a good choice. So, how about some pancakes tomorrow morning? No, no, don’t us wrong, we are talking about healthy and nutritious pancakes that will be the perfect way to stay your day. After all, what better way to kickstart a Thursday than with light, healthy, and flavour-packed pancakes?

According to Britannica.com, pancakes are “a thin, flat, round cake that is made by cooking batter on both sides in a frying pan or on a hot surface (called a griddle)”.

Additionally, we also have a special recipe for you to try, all thanks to Kuttey actor Arjun Kapoor, who also seems to relish pancakes for breakfast. Sharing a video of himself enjoying this popular breakfast preparation, he wrote: “How about some healthy pancakes for breakfast as your #MondayMotivation?”, as he prepared pancakes with bananas, eggs, cocoa powder, and oats. He whisked the ingredients, and after making the pancakes soaked them in maple syrup.

After eating those delicious pancakes he said, “ Breakfast over. Kaam shuru.”

The actor further shared that the pancakes have “326 calories, 36-gram carbs, 15gm protein, 14gm fat”, and the satisfaction after eating them is “unmatchable.”

This is, however, not the first time Arjun has shared an update about his healthy eating habits. The actor also shares glimpses of his workout routines, including his commendable weight loss transformation on his social media.

As far as the question of what to pair your pancakes with is, you can always go for blueberry syrup, banana slices, strawberry syrup, fruit salad, and so many other things you’d like to. To keep your Thursday blues at bay, a healthy breakfast is all you need.

