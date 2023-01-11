scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Enjoy healthy pancakes for breakfast tomorrow, courtesy of Arjun Kapoor

To keep your Thursday blues at bay, a healthy breakfast is all you need.

arjun kapoor, pancake recipeWould you like to try pancakes for breakfast? (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram; Getty/Thinkstock)
Listen to this article
Enjoy healthy pancakes for breakfast tomorrow, courtesy of Arjun Kapoor
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Breakfast is the most crucial meal of the day, it not only sets you up for the day ahead but also keeps you energised and satiated. But with a plethora of options available to choose from, one can get confused about what to have for breakfast. Needless to say, something delicious that has all the nutrients always makes for a good choice. So, how about some pancakes tomorrow morning? No, no, don’t us wrong, we are talking about healthy and nutritious pancakes that will be the perfect way to stay your day. After all, what better way to kickstart a Thursday than with light, healthy, and flavour-packed pancakes?

According to Britannica.com, pancakes are “a thin, flat, round cake that is made by cooking batter on both sides in a frying pan or on a hot surface (called a griddle)”.

Also Read | |How about some healthy, tasty pancakes today? (recipe inside)

Additionally, we also have a special recipe for you to try, all thanks to Kuttey actor Arjun Kapoor, who also seems to relish pancakes for breakfast. Sharing a video of himself enjoying this popular breakfast preparation, he wrote: “How about some healthy pancakes for breakfast as your #MondayMotivation?”, as he prepared pancakes with bananas, eggs, cocoa powder, and oats. He whisked the ingredients, and after making the pancakes soaked them in maple syrup.

After eating those delicious pancakes he said, “ Breakfast over. Kaam shuru.”

The actor further shared that the pancakes have “326 calories, 36-gram carbs, 15gm protein, 14gm fat”, and the satisfaction after eating them is “unmatchable.”

This is, however, not the first time Arjun has shared an update about his healthy eating habits. The actor also shares glimpses of his workout routines, including his commendable weight loss transformation on his social media.

Also Read | |Bored of your regular breakfast? Try this healthy pancake

As far as the question of what to pair your pancakes with is, you can always go for blueberry syrup, banana slices, strawberry syrup, fruit salad, and so many other things you’d like to. To keep your Thursday blues at bay, a healthy breakfast is all you need.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai now part of e-Rupee ...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 19:30 IST
Next Story

Naatu Naatu lyricist Chandrabose says he wrote 90 per cent of the song within half a day: ‘The rest 10 per cent took 1.7 years’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Golden Globes, Golden Globes fashion
Golden Globes 2023: Celebrities ace their fashion game, serve major sartorial goals
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close