Are you ready for gulab jamun ki sabzi?

The pineapple-pizza debate is so passé now. We have a new dish that has become the subject of a furious virtual culinary war. Welcome to the warped world of dessert-meets-dinner-dish gulab jamun ki sabzi.

What is this madness, you ask? This madness…err…dish, is typically a pièce de résistance from the Indian state of Rajasthan. While the majority of Indians associate gulab jamun — a brown-coloured syrupy ball of dough — with desserts, this curry-like food item is violently-shaking our rudimentary beliefs and getting our tastebuds confused.

But why are we discussing this now? Earlier this month Twitter user Harsh Mittal shared a picture of the aforementioned food item labelled ‘Gulab jamun ki subzi’, with a caption that read: Every day, I lose my faith in humanity a little more. The tweet sent netizens into a state of tizzy, sparking a debate that rages till date.

Every day, I lose my faith in humanity a little more. pic.twitter.com/WWEVNvzJLo — Harsh Mittal (@Bhand_Engineer) August 14, 2019

In the picture, little dollops are seen floating in an orange-coloured curry.

To settle the matter once and for all, we bring you this controversial recipe that is older than you think, straight from the kitchen of Shurbir Singh, Head Chef at Delhi’s Kutumb Restaurant.

Ingredients:

150g — Khoa

50g — Cottage cheese

25g — Arrowroot

20 — Cashews

250g — Tomatoes

2 — Green chillies

1/2 cup — Whisked fresh curd

2-3 tbsp — Green coriander

1/2 tbsp — Cumin seeds

1/2 tbsp — Turmeric powder

1/2 tbsp — Red chilli powder

1 tbsp — Coriander powder

1 tbsp — Ginger paste

2 tbsp — Dry fenugreek leaves

1/4 tbsp — Garam masala

1 tbsp — Salt

Oil

“This is a spicy dish. Essentially from Rajasthan, it is now being cooked across north India,” says Singh.

Method:

*Take the khoa and add cottage cheese to it. Mix till it’s smooth, then add some arrowroot to soften the dough further.

*Make little balls of it while heating the oil in a pan. Medium-heat it to fry the dough till it turns golden brown.

*To prepare the gravy, heat the oil and add cumin seeds and turmeric powder. Then lower the flame and add ginger paste, coriander powder and fenugreek leaves.

*Add chilli and spices, along with cashews, tomatoes and green chilli paste. Then add the red chilli powder on medium flame. Stir well.

*Add curd to the mixture and stir constantly. After a while, add a cup of water to it.

*Let it boil, add salt and garam masala. Mix well and garnish with green coriander. Cover the pan and let it cook for three-four minutes on low flame.

*When the gravy is ready, add the star ingredient gulab jamun to it, mix well and stir. Cover the pan again and let it cook for a minute on low flame.

*Your dish is now ready! Serve it, and tell the uninitiated about its existence. Enjoy the shock and confusion!