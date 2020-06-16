Are you peeling fruits and vegetables the right way?

A TikTok user shared a hack to peel vegetables easily. (representative image, source: getty images) A TikTok user shared a hack to peel vegetables easily. (representative image, source: getty images)

Yes, most of us use a peeler for the job, but peeling fruits and vegetables can be a cumbersome task, taking up a lot of your preparation time. But how does one generally use a peeler? Usually, we use one side of the blade and start from one tip of the vegetable and roll it downward to peel the rind. But looks like that may not be the correct way to peel.

In a TikTok video that is now going viral, Liv Dalton from Australia shows how to peel correctly using dual blades. “You’ve been using a peeler wrong your whole life,” Dalton wrote while demonstrating how to use the equipment while peeling a carrot. Watch the video to see how quickly Dalton finishes the task:

Read| How to clean your grocery, veggies and stay safe

Going by Dalton’s hack, one can use the peeler from either side and make use of both blades. This means you can continue peeling the vegetables in both upward and downward motion without lifting the peeler. Doing so makes the process easier and quicker, also saving some of your cooking time.

Read| 10 fruits and vegetable PEELS that are beneficial for overall health

It is likely that many of us were not aware of this trick, so it is time we give it a try. What about you?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd