Are you guilty of these bad mealtime habits? Find out

There are some basic food manners that are to be followed across the world. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) There are some basic food manners that are to be followed across the world. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Eating is important, but how you eat your food is more important. While different people have different eating habits, there are some basic dos and don’ts that are to be followed across the world; call them ‘food etiquette’. Want to know what bad mealtime habits are, and if you are guilty of them? Read on.

‘Upside down’ burger

Burger comprises different fillings sandwiched between two buns. The thicker bun is placed on top and the thinner one holds the bottom. Most people begin biting from the top, making the weight of the food stick to the lower bun. This sometimes causes the filling to fall out, making the experience a tad messy. Also the thinner bun becomes soggy as a result. It is better to eat the burger upside down instead.

Breads before main course

When you are ordering your meal at a restaurant, avoid eating breads before the main meal. You can start with appetizers, but when you fill yourself with both breads and appetizers, you put unnecessary pressure on yourself. Sometimes, this leads to overeating. If you are looking to lose weight, pay attention to your waistline and order expertly. You can request your server to take away the bread bowl.

Noisy chewing

Some people suffer from ‘misophonia‘, which means having a hatred for sounds. It can cause anxiety, induce stress and anger. Besides, it is low-key repulsive, too. Do yourself a favour, close your mouth and chew silently — especially when you are a part of a large gathering.

You must never use a knife while eating pasta. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) You must never use a knife while eating pasta. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Eating on the move

However busy you are, you must find the time to sit down and eat your food. When you eat on the move, you are distracted, and this distraction can make you overeat. It is advisable to be mindful of what you are eating, so as to keep you weight in check. Also, avoid eating excessively fast. Take your time and enjoy your meal.

Using a knife for spaghetti

Unless you want to be culinarily disrespectful to the Italians, do not use a knife while eating pasta. The long noodles call for dipping your fork in, twirling it around, and using a spoon to help land the pasta on the fork. It is really not that complicated.

Eating the pizza slice

You cannot call yourself a pizza aficionado, if you eat your pizza slices flat. The secret is to fold the slice lengthwise, so as to hold all the toppings in, before shoving it inside the mouth.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd