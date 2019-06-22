Are you a night owl? These healthy midnight snacks will keep you satiated

Having an early dinner is a healthy habit, but many people, especially those who sleep late, may experience late night cravings. Such cravings can be dangerous for the health as you might end up eating junk food items like chips, instant noodles, ice cream to keep yourself full. Snacking on such food items often leads to weight gain and in some cases can also lead to certain lifestyle disorders.

To help you keep yourself fit, we’re here with a list of few healthy midnight snacks options that you can munch on and keep your hunger away!

Makhana

Low in calories, makhana or fox nut is an excellent midnight snack option. To overcome its otherwise bland flavour, you can toast it and sprinkle some salt and pepper. Trust us, you will just not be able to stop at one!

Almonds and walnuts

While all kinds of nuts are loaded with several health benefits, almonds and walnuts top the list. Almond skin contains high amount of dietary fibre that aids proper digestion of food and results in healthy bowel movement. Walnuts, on the other hand, are good for the bone and the development of the brain. Plus, they make you feel fuller for longer.

Buttermilk

Easy to make, buttermilk not only boosts digestion, but also helps keep your stomach full. Just take some yogurt and add some water, rock salt and pepper and shake it well – and your buttermilk is ready! In some parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan, it the staple drink during and after meals. It is also an excellent way to keep yourself hydrated in the summer months.

Roasted chana

Keep some roasted chana (horse gram) handy, and you can snack on them whenever you feel hungry. Not only are they rich in fibre, they also help keep you fuller for longer and avoid overeating. You can also store roasted chickpeas in an air-tight container and savour the, as and when you want. You can also have it with jaggery to add some sweetness to it.