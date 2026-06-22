Archana Puran Singh’s younger son has been asked to avoid roti: ‘Bechara…steamed rice’

Archana Puran Singh recently shared that her younger son, Ayushmaan Sethi, has been advised to avoid rotis. “Steamed rice because Ayushmaan’s nutritionist has advised him to avoid roti. So, bechara…he is eating steamed rice,” she shared on her older son Aaryamann’s YouTube vlog.

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The debate over rice versus roti often becomes overly simplistic. “One is not inherently better than the other. The right choice depends on a person’s body type, activity levels, health goals, digestion, and overall eating habits,” stressed Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.