Archana Puran Singh shares a glimpse of her ayurvedic journey: ‘Evening snack’

Archana Puran Singh shares a glimpse of what she is eating at an ayurveda retreat (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/YouTube)

Archana Puran Singh, 63, who is currently at an Ayurvedic retreat in Bengaluru, gave a glimpse of her simple food, in which she can be seen indulging in rice-flour momos with soy filling. “Evening snack”, she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

In another Instagram Story, she shared the morning view.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a leaf out of her wellness diary, we asked an expert about consuming rice flour at night.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said rice flour snacks can be a light, easy-to-digest choice, especially in the evening when digestion naturally slows. “Compared to deep-fried or packaged snacks, they usually have fewer additives and are easier on the stomach. They provide quick energy since rice is a simple carbohydrate, but they may not keep someone full for long unless paired with some protein or healthy fats,” said Sheikh.