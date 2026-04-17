Archana Puran Singh shares a glimpse of her ayurvedic journey: ‘Evening snack’

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Archana Puran Singh, 63, who is currently at an Ayurvedic retreat in Bengaluru, gave a glimpse of her simple food, in which she can be seen indulging in rice-flour momos with soy filling. “Evening snack”, she wrote on her Instagram Stories.
In another Instagram Story, she shared the morning view.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking a leaf out of her wellness diary, we asked an expert about consuming rice flour at night.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said rice flour snacks can be a light, easy-to-digest choice, especially in the evening when digestion naturally slows. “Compared to deep-fried or packaged snacks, they usually have fewer additives and are easier on the stomach. They provide quick energy since rice is a simple carbohydrate, but they may not keep someone full for long unless paired with some protein or healthy fats,” said Sheikh.
How do such snacks fit into an Ayurveda-style routine?
Ayurveda often focuses on eating simple, warm, and easy-to-digest foods. “Rice flour preparations, when cooked lightly with minimal oil and spices, fit well with this approach. They are gentle on the gut and suitable for people who want to avoid heavy or oily foods in the evening. The goal is to support digestion rather than overload it late in the day,” said Sheikh.
Are there any downsides to regularly relying on rice flour snacks?
Since rice flour is mostly carbohydrates, eating it alone may lead to a quick bout of hunger later. “It can also cause sudden spikes in blood sugar if eaten in large portions. People working to manage weight or blood sugar levels may need to balance it with fibre or protein, such as adding vegetables or serving it with a chutney made from nuts or seeds,” said Sheikh.
What is the best way to make this snack more balanced?
Sheikh said that adding grated vegetables, a small amount of protein like curd on the side, or using a mix of flours can improve its nutritional value.
“Keeping portions moderate and avoiding excessive oil helps maintain its lightness. Simple tweaks can turn a basic snack into something more filling and balanced without losing its traditional appeal.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.