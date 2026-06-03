Archana Puran Singh wants to eat dinner at 5 pm; how it impacts the body

In one of the family’s appearances on son Aaryamann Sethi’s YouTube vlog, he can be heard saying that his mother and actor Archana Puran Singh wants to have dinner at 5 pm. “We are ordering some food. She wants to eat dinner now, at 5 pm,” shared Aaryamann.

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How does having dinner at 5 pm impact the body?

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said for many people, having an early dinner can be helpful. “Eating earlier gives the body enough time to digest food before sleeping. This may improve digestion, reduce acidity and bloating, and support better-quality sleep. It can also help regulate hunger patterns and prevent late-night snacking, which is often linked to weight gain and poor metabolic health,” said Sheikh.