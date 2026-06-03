Archana Puran Singh wants to eat dinner at 5 pm; how it impacts the body

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In one of the family’s appearances on son Aaryamann Sethi’s YouTube vlog, he can be heard saying that his mother and actor Archana Puran Singh wants to have dinner at 5 pm. “We are ordering some food. She wants to eat dinner now, at 5 pm,” shared Aaryamann.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said for many people, having an early dinner can be helpful. “Eating earlier gives the body enough time to digest food before sleeping. This may improve digestion, reduce acidity and bloating, and support better-quality sleep. It can also help regulate hunger patterns and prevent late-night snacking, which is often linked to weight gain and poor metabolic health,” said Sheikh.
Not necessarily, affirmed Sheikh. “The best dinner timing depends on a person’s lifestyle, work schedule, sleep cycle, and hunger levels. If someone goes to bed early and feels comfortable eating at 5 pm, that can work well. However, if there is a long gap between dinner and bedtime, some people may feel hungry later and end up overeating unhealthy snacks. In such cases, a light, balanced snack later in the evening may help,” said Sheikh.
It may aid weight management, but timing alone isn’t a quick fix. “Early dinners often reduce mindless late-night eating and help people stay within their calorie limits. Combining this habit with balanced meals, regular exercise, and good sleep is what really makes a difference.”
People with demanding work schedules, late-night workouts, diabetes, or certain medical issues should avoid making drastic changes to meal timing without consulting a healthcare professional. “Long gaps between meals might not suit everyone. It is important to follow a routine that is realistic and sustainable instead of just copying what celebrities do,” shared Sheikh.
Aim to keep a gap of at least 2 to 3 hours between dinner and sleep. “Also, choose lighter, balanced meals with enough protein, fibre, and healthy fats instead of heavy, oily, or sugary foods late at night.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.