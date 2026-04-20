Archana Puran Singh returns from a 15-day Ayurveda retreat, reveals her new routine: ‘Mera sab bandh hai’

Archana Puran Singh, 63, who is back from a 15-day Ayurvedic retreat in Bengaluru, revealed her new routine, which she has been advised to follow. “Mera sab bandh hai (For me, everything is curbed). No meetha. No maida. No fried. Sleep at 10 pm-11 pm. No enjoyment (laughs). I have to eat dinner at 7 pm. Live, laugh, eat because I can’t…” she told her family on her elder son Aaryamann Sethi’s YouTube vlog.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a cue from the actor’s revelation, we asked an expert about how it benefits one, especially in their 60s.