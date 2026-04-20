Archana Puran Singh returns from a 15-day Ayurveda retreat, reveals her new routine: ‘Mera sab bandh hai’

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Archana Puran Singh, 63, who is back from a 15-day Ayurvedic retreat in Bengaluru, revealed her new routine, which she has been advised to follow. “Mera sab bandh hai (For me, everything is curbed). No meetha. No maida. No fried. Sleep at 10 pm-11 pm. No enjoyment (laughs). I have to eat dinner at 7 pm. Live, laugh, eat because I can’t…” she told her family on her elder son Aaryamann Sethi’s YouTube vlog.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking a cue from the actor’s revelation, we asked an expert about how it benefits one, especially in their 60s.
A structured reset like this can be quite beneficial for people in their 50s and 60s, especially after times of irregular eating or stress. “Cutting back on added sugar, refined flour, and fried foods helps reduce inflammation, improve digestion, and stabilise blood sugar levels. An early dinner gives the body enough time to digest food before sleep, which supports better metabolism and improves sleep quality,” said Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.
Going to bed by 10 pm also matches the body’s natural circadian rhythm, which plays an important role in hormonal balance, appetite control, and overall energy levels. “Even a short retreat or reset can help people become more aware of their eating patterns and lifestyle habits,” said Sheikh.
While strict elimination may work as a short-term reset, long-term sustainability depends on balance. “Completely avoiding certain foods can sometimes lead to cravings or make it hard to stick to the routine. Instead, focusing on moderation is more practical. Naturally sweet foods like fruits, whole grains instead of refined flour, and healthier cooking methods like grilling, steaming, or sautéing can help maintain consistency. The goal should be to build a pattern that fits daily life without feeling overly restrictive,” said Sheikh.
According to Sheikh, eating earlier in the evening supports better digestion and lowers the risk of acidity, bloating, and disturbed sleep. “It also gives the body time to shift into repair mode at night, which is essential for metabolism, immunity, and weight management. Similarly, sleeping by 10 pm supports hormone regulation, including those related to hunger and fullness. Over time, this routine can improve energy levels, mood, and overall well-being.”
People with medical conditions, specific dietary needs, or busy schedules should tailor these changes. “What works during a retreat may need adjustments in daily life. Gradual changes, rather than sudden restrictions, are usually easier to maintain and more beneficial in the long run.”