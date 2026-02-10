AR Rahman opens up about his diet, says he has been off sugar for a decade: ‘…not even an occasional gulab jamun?’

Music maestro AR Rahman, 59, recently discussed his diet on The Great Indian Kapil Show. When quizzed about his “fitness,” Rahman said, “For the past 10 years, I have been avoiding sugar. And less rice as well.” Judge Archana Puran Singh asked, “But no sugar means not even an occasional gulab jamun?” He shook his head.

Reflecting on the statement, Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD-diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said reducing added sugar and refined carbs over time helps keep blood sugar and insulin levels steady. “This lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, and weight gain, especially as insulin sensitivity naturally declines with age,” said Dr Negalur.

Eating a lot of sugar causes blood sugar spikes. The pancreas responds by releasing more insulin, and over the years, this can lead to insulin resistance. “When insulin resistance develops, the body is more likely to store sugar as fat rather than use it for energy. This increases the risk of metabolic disorders,” elucidated Dr Negalur.

Is reducing rice as important as cutting sugar, particularly in Indian diets?

In many Indian meals, rice is a key source of carbohydrates and is often eaten in large portions. “Polished white rice is digested quickly, causing sharp glucose spikes like sugar. Reducing portion size, rather than eliminating rice entirely, can greatly improve blood sugar control after meals,” said Dr Negalur.

Cutting out added sugar is good for most people, but it’s not necessary to avoid it entirely. “Small amounts now and then are unlikely to be harmful if the overall diet is healthy. What matters more is that daily exposure to hidden sugars in drinks, desserts, and processed foods can add up quickly,” said Dr Negalur.

What to note?

Diabetes develops slowly over time. “Regularly limiting sugar and refined carbs reduces stress on insulin-producing cells and helps maintain metabolic health before blood sugar levels become abnormal,” said Dr Negalur.

However, severely reducing carbohydrates can lead to fatigue, nutrient deficiencies, and difficulty adhering to the diet. “Carbs from whole grains, fruits, and vegetables are important. The goal should be to choose better carbs and have balanced meals instead of drastic elimination,” said Dr Negalur.

Think about moderation, not deprivation, emphasised Dr Negalur. “Reduce added sugar, cut down on large portions of refined rice, and pair carbohydrates with protein, fibre, and healthy fats. These small, consistent choices can have a strong long-term impact on metabolic health,” said Dr Negalur.

