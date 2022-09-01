scorecardresearch
Why you (especially, diabetics) should eat an apple first thing in the morning

While many people choose coffee in the morning to wake themselves up, it may be a wise idea to switch to something healthier instead

Try eating apples every day for good health. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

There is an old adage, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away”, which is as true as it gets. This wonder fruit can be especially beneficial for your health and immunity, and there are several reasons why health experts and nutritionists suggest you eat it every day.

According to healthline.com, apples are not only nutritious, but they also help with weight loss, since they are rich in fibre and water that make them filling. The fruit is also said to be good for the heart, because it has polyphenols that may lower the blood pressure.

In addition to that, apples are also linked to a lower risk of diabetes, the publication states, adding that consuming them may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. The presence of pectin — a type of prebiotic — also helps with good gut health.

If the aforementioned health points were not enough to turn you into an apple lover, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal also suggested that consuming the fruit first thing in the morning, right after you wake up, can do wonders for your health.

 

She took to Instagram to explain in a video that while many people choose coffee in the morning to wake themselves from the long slumber, it may be a wise idea to switch to something healthier instead — and that healthy-something is an apple.

“Apples contain no caffeine, but [are loaded with] natural sugar that wakes you up in the morning,” the expert said, adding that any kind of natural sugar will give you “sustainable energy throughout the day”, as opposed to a sudden burst of energy and restlessness that accompanies artificial sweeteners.

Agarwal also said that apples contain a lot of fibre that can balance your blood sugar levels.

If you do not like to consume an apple in its raw form, you can turn it into a smoothie or make it a part of a salad. Indianexpress.com had previously reported that a drink called ‘ABC’ may be great for your overall health. It is an abbreviation for ‘apples, beetroots and carrots’, which can be combined to make an appetising drink that should be had at least once a day, so as to boost immunity and to give the skin a natural glow.

