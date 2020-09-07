Mug recipe: How about trying this 1-minute apple cake today?

Would you like to try this recipe? (Photo: Pixabay)

If you are a fan of apples, you are in the right place. We understand that you miss apple cake because you haven’t been able to visit your favourite bakery; and that is why we are here with another mug recipe to satiate your sweet cravings. Check out this eggless apple cake mug recipe by YouTuber Em’s Kitchen.

Ingredients

3 tbsp – All-purpose flour

2 tbsp – Milk

½ tsp – Baking powder

1 tbsp – Butter

½ tsp – Vanilla essence

½ tsp – Cinnamon

⅓ cup – Apple (diced)

1 ½ tsp – Brown sugar

Steps

In a medium-size microwave-safe cup, add diced apples along with ½ tsp brown sugar and cinnamon powder.

Mix nicely so that the apples get coated with the mixture. Then put it into the microwave for 30 seconds.

Next, add melted butter along with milk, vanilla essence and 1 tsp of brown sugar.

Mix to combine. Then add all-purpose flour and baking powder.

Mix well and microwave for a minute.

Your apple mug cake is ready. Enjoy it with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream or sprinkle some cinnamon powder.

