No carbs for Lakshya Lalwani: Anya Singh dishes on her co-star’s current diet regime

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Actor Anya Singh recently revealed that her co-star from The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Lakshya Lalwani, is off carbs. “He is not eating carbs right now. Just right now. He eats everything, but just right now. He is a big foodie,” she told Mamaraazzi entertainment portal.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, Chief Dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said carbohydrates are the body’s primary source of energy, especially for the brain and muscles. “Eliminating them can lead to fatigue, irritability, poor concentration, and even nutrient gaps. What often works better is carb quality control. Choosing whole grains, fruits, and vegetables over refined sugars and processed foods,” said Sheikh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
In the short term, yes. “You may see quick weight loss, but much of it is water weight. Over time, extreme carb restriction is hard to sustain and can trigger cravings or overeating. Sustainable weight loss comes from balanced meals, portion control, and consistency, not cutting out an entire food group,” said Sheikh.
Very low-carb diets can affect gut health due to reduced fibre intake, impact mood, and in some cases lead to nutrient deficiencies. “For people with existing health conditions like diabetes or thyroid disorders. Unsupervised dietary changes can do more harm than good,” said Sheikh.
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Think balance, not elimination. “Pair carbohydrates with protein and healthy fats like dal with rice, roti with vegetables and paneer, or fruit with nuts. This helps stabilise blood sugar and keeps you fuller for longer. Portion size matters, but so does the type of carb you choose,” said Sheikh.
Diet trends often get simplified for quick results or headlines. “But what works for one person, especially someone with access to trainers and dietitians, may not suit everyone. Nutrition should be personalised, based on lifestyle, activity level, and health needs,” said Sheikh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.