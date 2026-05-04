No carbs for Lakshya Lalwani: Anya Singh dishes on her co-star’s current diet regime

Actor Anya Singh recently revealed that her co-star from The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Lakshya Lalwani, is off carbs. “He is not eating carbs right now. Just right now. He eats everything, but just right now. He is a big foodie,” she told Mamaraazzi entertainment portal.

What happens to your body when you give up carbs briefly?

Dt Amreen Sheikh, Chief Dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said carbohydrates are the body’s primary source of energy, especially for the brain and muscles. “Eliminating them can lead to fatigue, irritability, poor concentration, and even nutrient gaps. What often works better is carb quality control. Choosing whole grains, fruits, and vegetables over refined sugars and processed foods,” said Sheikh.