Watch: Anushka Sharma makes tomato jam from scratch; shares throwback video from 2020 lockdown

Anushka Sharma’s social media feed is as relatable as it can get. From sharing sneak peeks of her fitness routine to her candid moments, the actor keeps giving glimpses of her life to her fans. As such, the 33-year-old recently posted a throwback video from her lockdown period in 2020, where she can be seen making tomato jam from scratch.

“Throwback to lockdown 2020 when I had watched one too many food blogs, decided to shoot this jam making video and thought that Coronavirus will be gone by 2021,” the actor captioned the post.

Anushka starts by plucking fresh tomatoes from her farm, with her dog tagging alongside. Next, she washes the fresh produce thoroughly and boils them.

After boiling the tomatoes, she peels its covering and slices them into tiny pieces. The Zero actor then cooks the tomatoes with sugar and spices. A dash of lemon juice was added at the end to this delicious-looking tomato jam.

She relishes this freshly made jam on a toast and enjoys it with her parents.

Earlier, Anushka had shared a picture of a healthy ‘breakfast in a jar’ that looked like a scrumptious combination of fruits, nut milk, chia seeds and more, blended together.

Anushka shared a picture of her healthy breakfast. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) Anushka shared a picture of her healthy breakfast. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

The actor is a self-confessed lover of homemade delicacies and keeps sharing glimpses of her healthy treats.

