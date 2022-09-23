scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Anushka Sharma enjoys this delicious South Indian dish; would you like to have it for breakfast today?

If her picture has left you craving for this dish, check out a delicious recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor

anushkaAnushka Sharma enjoys a healthy meal (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma is a foodie who keeps sharing her food adventures on social media. And after sharing reviews of biscuits — ‘to make the process of eating them more productive’ — the Chakda ‘Xpress actor took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her plate that comprised of mini idlis with gun powder.

The six mini idlis were tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves — and made our stomachs growl! It was served with a side of ghee and gunpowder — the recipe of which you can find here. Mini idlis, also called bullet idlis, are the miniature version of regular idli.

If her picture has left you craving for some soft, fluffy idlis, how about trying them for breakfast today? Keep scrolling to check out a delicious recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma shared a snippet of her meal (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram Stories)

Ingredients

1 cup – Idli batter
1 tbsp – Gun powder
Mustard seeds
Black gram
Curry leaves
Hing or asafoetida
Dried red chillies
Oil
½ tsp – Crushed black peppercorns
Lemon juice
Salt to taste
Fresh coriander leaves chopped

Method

*Grease mini idli mould with oil.
*Pour a spoonful of fermented batter into each dent.
*Place idli stand in steamer.
*Cover and cook for 10-15 minutes or till idlis are done. Demould the idlis when slightly cooled and place in a bowl.
*To make tempering, heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add mustard seeds and when the seeds crackle, add black gram, curry leaves, asafoetida and crushed peppercorns. Mix and sauté for a few minutes.
*Add tempering to idlis along with lemon juice, salt and chopped coriander. Toss to mix.
*Serve immediately.

