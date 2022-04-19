scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Must Read

Anushka Sharma enjoyed this famous dish from eastern part of India; can you guess what it was?

The actor shared a photograph of her lunch plate, which had delicious foods items native to West Bengal, but also consumed in other states in the eastern part of the country

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 19, 2022 1:20:41 pm
Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma news, Anushka Sharma food, Anushka Sharma panta bhat, Anushka Sharma lunch, indian express newsCan you guess what the actor ate? (Photo: Instagram/@anushkasharma)

Indian dishes are no longer restricted to regions and social echelons. Once referred to as a ‘poor man’s breakfast’, the humble panta bhat has found takers in many parts of the country, with people slowly learning about this delectable food item.

Anushka Sharma shared a photograph of her lunch plate recently, which had many delicious foods items native to West Bengal in particular, but also consumed in other states in the eastern part of the country.

ALSO READ |MasterChef Australia contestant made ‘panta bhaat’, ‘aloo bhorta’ in finale; find out about the dish

For lunch, her plate consisted of panta bhat, which is prepared overnight. The fermented rice dish is made by first preparing the rice, then adding some water and leaving it to ferment overnight for at least 12 hours. It continues to be a staple in many households, especially those whose livelihoods depend on physical labour. Consumed as a breakfast item, the dish also requires mustard oil, a pinch of salt, and lemon to be sprinkled on it.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The actor’s plate of rice was accompanied by two pieces of chopped onions, a green chilli, eggplant sliced and fried, locally known as begun bhaja, boiled and mashed potato, known as aloo sheddo or aloo bhaate, and a fried assortment, which seemed like a vegetable pakora.

Anushka Sharma, panta bhat, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@anushkasharma

Sharma ate what is typically the staple food of West Bengal, Assam, Odisha and even Bihar. In Assam, it is called ‘poita bhat‘, in Bihar, ‘geel bhat‘, and in Odisha, people call it ‘pakhala‘.

ALSO READ |Aaron Finch was asked if he has ever eaten Bengali delicacy ‘eelish mach’; this was the cricketer’s reply

Dolly Singh, a media professional and a food enthusiast who “loves trying cuisines from eastern India”, told indianexpress.com that the dish is particularly celebrated in Odisha. “I am from Bihar, but I have seen pakhala bhat being sold in Odiya restaurants. You can have the fermented rice with water, with a little bit of yoghurt and fried red chillies, and with an assortment of things to eat along, like fish fry and aloo sheddo.”

She also said that in Bihar, it is eaten with “achar ka masala“. “Fermented rice has cooling properties, it is probiotic, and is taken in the morning before people leave the house and walk in the sun. While it is seen as a poor man’s food, I would say that in Odisha, it is really eaten like a rich man’s food,” she said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

festival, history, karnataka, bengaluru, draupadi, tradition, covid 19, pandemic, temple, Indian tradition, Indian festival, devotees, karaga temple, Bengaluru Karaga temple festival, indian express news
Bengaluru Karaga temple festival: In pandemic, a sea of devotees marked a 300-year-old celebration

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 19: Latest News

Advertisement