Anushka Sharma relishes this homemade dish prepared by her mother (recipe inside)

Anushka Sharma, who enjoys homemade food, recently gave us a glimpse of what was served for lunch at her home.

On Monday, the Zero actor took to social media to share that she relished homemade paella, a rice-based dish which has its origins in Spain’s Valencia.

“Homemade paella with vegan sausages courtesy mommy,” she wrote alongside the picture of the dish on Instagram Stories.

Take a look!

Anushka Sharma shared this dish on her social media. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram Stories) Anushka Sharma shared this dish on her social media. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram Stories)

Paella, a one-pot meal, was traditionally cooked by combining meat, rice, saffron, and vegetables in a pan by local Spanish farmers. Today, it is a popular dish prepared in numerous ways. “Paella is a Spanish rice (Bomba) dish with seafood, meats, cold cuts, saffron, and lemon. It is another version of our humble biryani,” said Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Cafe Delhi Heights/Dhansoo/Nueva.

“Vegan paella is prepared with imitation meats and seafood. Otherwise, one can also use soy chunks and vegetables like mushrooms. But honestly, there is nothing called vegan paella, it’s just a contemporary approach,” contended Singh.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma revealed her favourite Pahadi dishes; check them out

If you are someone who loves cooking gourmet food, this recipe by Archana Doshi, is worth a try.

Ingredients

1 cup – Rice, short/medium grain

1 – Onion, chopped

3 – Cloves, garlic, crushed or finely chopped

1 – Red bell pepper (capsicum), sliced lengthwise

1 – Green bell pepper (capsicum), sliced lengthwise

1 – Yellow bell pepper (capsicum), sliced lengthwise

½ cup – Button mushrooms, sliced (you can alternatively use a combination of vegetables like beans, peas, eggplants, zucchini)

1 tablespoon – Extra virgin olive oil

¼ tsp – Turmeric powder

½ cup – Homemade tomato puree

2½ cups – Vegetable stock

1 pinch – Saffron strands

1 tsp – Paprika powder

½ tsp – Whole black peppercorns, crushed

Salt, to taste

5-6 – Black olives, pitted, cut in half for garnish

Parsley leaves, chopped for garnish

Lemon wedges, to serve

Method

*Crush the saffron with a pinch of salt in a small mortar pestle and keep it aside for later use.

*Next, heat oil in the pan and add onion, garlic to it. Sauté for 1-2 minutes till the onions turn pink.

*Then add mushrooms and bell peppers; sauté for another two minutes or until slightly softened. Reserve some of these sauteed mushrooms and bell pepper slices to be used later as garnish.

*Continue to cook the remainder of the veggies in the pan. Add the turmeric, smoked paprika and tomato puree to it and simmer for a few minutes.

*To this, add the stock, salt, and saffron and stir well. Continue to simmer it until a few bubbles appear.

*The next step is to add rice to it, stir well and cover the pan. Cook the rice till it is just cooked/al dente (about 12-15 minutes) and the water has been absorbed, leaving fluffy grains of rice. If the rice dries up without getting fully cooked, adjust by adding stock as required to cook until soft and fluffy, but not mushy.

*Once cooked, turn off the heat. You can either serve the Paella in the same pot it or transfer it into a serving dish or rice platter.

*Garnish with sliced mushrooms and peppers along with the olives. Sprinkle with chopped parsley and arrange lime wedge.

Would you try?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!