Anushka Sharma enjoys ‘breakfast in a jar’; guess what it is

Anushka Sharma swears by healthy and clean eating. As such, despite being a self-confessed foodie, the actor knows how to balance her meals.

ALSO READ | Say goodbye to hunger pangs with this filling and healthy recipe

Now, after relishing homemade vegan paella prepared by her mother Ashima, she was recently seen enjoying a healthy and tasty-looking breakfast — in a jar!

Take a look.

Anushka Sharma enjoys this delicious breakfast. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram Stories) Anushka Sharma enjoys this delicious breakfast. (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram Stories)

“Breakfast in a jar”, she captioned the picture that looked like a delicious combination of fruits, nut milk, chia seeds, and more, all blended together into a healthy smoothie.

In many of her interviews, the actor has spoken about her love for ghar ka khanna over diet fads. Experts also stress on the consumption of homemade food as it is considered to be a good mix of carbs and proteins along with necessary fats.

Why is breakfast essential?

A healthy breakfast helps to keep the blood sugar levels in check. You can always add variety to your breakfast routine and opt for wholesome options.

So what are you waiting for, here’s a simple recipe that can be prepared with overnight soaked oats.

They are extremely versatile and become even more nutritious as soaking them helps break down starch, utilising the nutrients more efficiently, said Preety Tyagi, lead health coach and founder, MY22BMI.

Simple Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds

Ingredients

2/3 cup – Rolled oats

2 tsp – Chia seeds

1 cup – Unsweetened almond milk

2 tsp – Maple syrup

1 tsp – Vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Method

*Mix all the ingredients together in a mason jar.

*Cover jar tightly and shake until combined.

*Place in the refrigerator for at least two hours or overnight.

*Can add more almond milk before serving for desired consistency.

Would you try?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!