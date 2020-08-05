Anushka Sharma revealed her favourite Pahadi dishes; check them out

Anushka Sharma just revealed her favourite traditional Garhwali dishes. (representative image, Source: anushkasharma/Instagram) Anushka Sharma just revealed her favourite traditional Garhwali dishes. (representative image, Source: anushkasharma/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma just revealed the foods she loves to eat in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. The PK actor was asked by a fan which Pahadi foods she likes to gorge on the most. Anushka, whose mother is a Garhwali, replied, “Chaisu, faadun, mooli ki thichwauni, pahadi palak”.

Chaisu is a traditional dish in Uttaranchal that is prepared using black gram dal. The dal is washed and ground on a sil batta or grinding stone and roasted before being cooked.

Faadun is also made of lentils like arhar or green mung. For this, the dal is soaked in water for about four to six hours before use, according to euttaranchal.com.

Another signature dish of Uttaranchal, mooli ki thichwauni is made with radish and potatoes (optional). The main ingredients are crushed and cooked. ‘Thecha’ means crushing while ‘wani’ means curry, mentions ezpzcooking.com.

Pahadi palak, as the name suggests, is made of fresh green palak (spinach). The spinach is sauteed and cooked with mild spices like chillies and cumin seeds and thickened slightly with rice flour, according to archanaskitchen.com. In this preparation, the spinach is not cooked for too long to ensure it retains its nutrients and the green colour. You can have this dish with rice.

Anushka was also asked what he liked more — momos or pani puri. She responded saying, “My mom’s veg moms and Versova Sanjeev Enclave mein pani puri wale bhaiya ke gol gappe (pani puri from the seller at Versova Sanjeev Enclave).”

A while ago, Deepika Padukone also revealed her favourite comfort food — rasam with white rice and mango pickle, besides South Indian filter coffee and chai.

Would you like to try these dishes?

