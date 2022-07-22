‘When in Paris…’: This is what Anushka Sharma devoured for breakfast in the city of love

July 22, 2022 3:50:39 pm
Anushka Sharma, who was recently in Paris for a shoot, once again took to Instagram to express her undying love for food. This time, the actor shared how she is “being very Parisian” as she “devoured” breakfast of coffee and croissant.
The actor posted a string of pictures that showed her relishing the flaky pastry while holding the brew in her hand. In the pictures, the PK actor — seen in a white bathrobe — was seen sitting by the window of, possibly, her hotel room.
Not only that, she even went on to share that the pastry was too good, as she captioned a picture: “Sahi mein bohat sahi tha”
Anushka’s love for food is an open secret as the actor often shares glimpses of her meals and cheat meals on Instagram. Earlier this month, Anushka had shared a picture of an assorted dessert box that comprised chocolate muffin, pastry, and even strawberry cake.
However, the self-confessed foodie also knows how to strike a balance between binge eating and clean eating. As such, she had even shared a picture of a jar that seemed to contain a mix of fruits, nuts, milk, chia seeds, and more, blended together into a healthy smoothie. She had titled the picture: “breakfast in a jar.”
The actor also often shares picture of simple Indian wholesome food. A few months ago, Anushka shared a picture of her lunch plate which consisted of panta bhat, a fermented rice dish is made by first preparing the rice, then adding some water and leaving it to ferment overnight for at least 12 hours.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
