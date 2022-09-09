scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Anushka Sharma shares hilarious reviews of biscuits ‘to make the process of eating them more productive’

"I've decided to review biscuits for you...enjoy biscuits at my expense," she wrote.

Anushka SharmaAnushka Sharma reviews biscuits on Instagram (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Express, has begun the England schedule of the film in a rather delicious way. Sharing a picture featuring biscuits of varied kinds on Instagram, she wrote, “Behaving very badly”. Soon after, the actor took to the platform to share her review about each of those. Not just that, she has given them ratings, too!

“The thing is, I love eating biscuits but want to make the process of eating them more productive. So I’ve decided to review biscuits for you…enjoy biscuits at my expense,” she wrote.

(Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma started by reviewing the “very famous” jam biscuits which have two layers of biscuits topped with a juicy sweet jam. Rating it 2 out of 5, she said that she found them “bit dry and flour-y and jam not sweet enough to taste.” “We get better ones in India and there are a few varieties,” she added.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...Premium
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India
(Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Next, she tried the rectangular biscuit and found them “ok-ok”. “But with black Yorkshire tea? Ummhmmm Yummm! I’ll give it 3/5,” she wrote.

ALSO READ |Padma Lakshmi shows how to add a tamarind twist to this classic beverage
(Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

This was followed by custard cream biscuits, which are popular in the UK, and are filled with a creamy, custard-flavoured centre. “Now this is what you need! A sure-shot pick-me-up. Feels reliable, sweet and comforting. Just like your mom! Or whoever else is your primary caregiver,” Anushka wrote, rating it 4 on 5.

(Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

The actor then tried the ginger nuts biscuits which are flavoured with powdered ginger and a variety of other spices including cinnamon, molasses and clove. Calling it a “mistake”, she wrote, “If you are heavily into ginger and like a foul-tasting feeling in your mouth, this biscuit is perfect for you. For the rest of us – avoid the very aisle this one stocks up at.” Unfortunately, this biscuit got a zero rating from Anushka.

Advertisement
(Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

This was followed by dark chocolate digestive biscuits which are perfect for chocolate lovers, according to the actor. “I have a hai toh hai nahin hai toh nahin hai relationship with chocolates so for me, this one is hai toh hai nahin hai…you get the drift,” she said, giving it a rating of 2.5 out of 5.

ALSO READ |Chhavi Mittal shares superfoods you ‘must’ include in your diet
(Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

If you are wondering which biscuit Anushka loved, we have the answer! She announced the famous Bourbon biscuits as the winner. These are a delightful combination of smooth chocolate cream with crunchy chocolate biscuits topped with sparkling sugar crystals.

(Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Yeh aap ko apna accha childhood yaad dila de aur aapka difficult adulthood bhula de! Great on its own and with tea/coffee! Crisp and sweet enough – this one checks all boxes and is the undisputed winner,” she wrote, giving it an “expected” 5 on 5.

Advertisement
(Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 03:00:52 pm
Next Story

Himachal BJP chief Suresh Kashyap interview: ‘Leadership has conveyed that we will fight elections under Jai Ram Thakur… It will be beneficial for us’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Britain has a new monarch. Here's how its flags, currency & anthem will now change

Britain has a new monarch. Here's how its flags, currency & anthem will now change

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report
Cyrus Mistry death

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report

SC partly stays demolition of Goa's famous beach shack Curlies

SC partly stays demolition of Goa's famous beach shack Curlies

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

Premium
Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Premium
Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh visarjan, Lord Ganesh immersion ceremonies, Ganesh visarjan 2022, photos of Ganesh visarjan, Ganesh idol immersion photos, indian express news
Goodbye, Bappa! Devotees bid adieu to the lord as immersion ceremonies mark the end of Ganesh Chaturthi
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement