Anushka Sharma shares hilarious reviews of biscuits ‘to make the process of eating them more productive’

Anushka Sharma, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Express, has begun the England schedule of the film in a rather delicious way. Sharing a picture featuring biscuits of varied kinds on Instagram, she wrote, “Behaving very badly”. Soon after, the actor took to the platform to share her review about each of those. Not just that, she has given them ratings, too!

“The thing is, I love eating biscuits but want to make the process of eating them more productive. So I’ve decided to review biscuits for you…enjoy biscuits at my expense,” she wrote.

Anushka Sharma started by reviewing the “very famous” jam biscuits which have two layers of biscuits topped with a juicy sweet jam. Rating it 2 out of 5, she said that she found them “bit dry and flour-y and jam not sweet enough to taste.” “We get better ones in India and there are a few varieties,” she added.

Next, she tried the rectangular biscuit and found them “ok-ok”. “But with black Yorkshire tea? Ummhmmm Yummm! I’ll give it 3/5,” she wrote.

This was followed by custard cream biscuits, which are popular in the UK, and are filled with a creamy, custard-flavoured centre. “Now this is what you need! A sure-shot pick-me-up. Feels reliable, sweet and comforting. Just like your mom! Or whoever else is your primary caregiver,” Anushka wrote, rating it 4 on 5.

The actor then tried the ginger nuts biscuits which are flavoured with powdered ginger and a variety of other spices including cinnamon, molasses and clove. Calling it a “mistake”, she wrote, “If you are heavily into ginger and like a foul-tasting feeling in your mouth, this biscuit is perfect for you. For the rest of us – avoid the very aisle this one stocks up at.” Unfortunately, this biscuit got a zero rating from Anushka.

This was followed by dark chocolate digestive biscuits which are perfect for chocolate lovers, according to the actor. “I have a hai toh hai nahin hai toh nahin hai relationship with chocolates so for me, this one is hai toh hai nahin hai…you get the drift,” she said, giving it a rating of 2.5 out of 5.

If you are wondering which biscuit Anushka loved, we have the answer! She announced the famous Bourbon biscuits as the winner. These are a delightful combination of smooth chocolate cream with crunchy chocolate biscuits topped with sparkling sugar crystals.

“Yeh aap ko apna accha childhood yaad dila de aur aapka difficult adulthood bhula de! Great on its own and with tea/coffee! Crisp and sweet enough – this one checks all boxes and is the undisputed winner,” she wrote, giving it an “expected” 5 on 5.

