The final season of Anthony Bourdain’s show is out

One of the most celebrated chefs, Anthony Bourdain’s untimely demise has left a sense of loss not just among his loved ones, but food lovers as well. He might be no more, but his legacy will live on. Testimony to this is his show Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, where the final season was aired from September 23.

The show, after is wrapped up, will have 12 installments with various episodes delving into various parts of the world, right from Punjab to Bronx. Needless to say, the final season will have lesser episodes and the final episode will be evoke a mix of reactions among his fans.

According to a report in LA Times, the final season will have seven episodes and the celebrity chef, in one of the episodes, will be seen travelling to Kenya along with comedian W Kamau Bell. Apparently, this was the only time the chef had done voiceover before he died.

“Everybody who had dreams of traveling with Tony — it’s exactly as cool as you think it is. Nairobi is super technicolor, and so it’s a lot to take in. It’s one of those things about [Bourdain’s] show that he did amazingly. It was a place that nobody would go to who didn’t live in that town,” Bell says in the trailer.

A preview clip on the Parts Unknown site reveals Bourdain and Bell prepping up to eat goat’s head soup. Bell’s bewilderment is not hidden though. Bourdain was known for eating weird things. According to a report in Gizmodo, some of the strange food eaten by him include, Stinky tofu, raw seal eyeball, cobra heart among others.

