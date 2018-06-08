VIDEO: When Anthony Bourdain praised traditional cuisine of Kerala

Anthony Bourdain found dead at the age of 61. (Source: AP Images) Anthony Bourdain found dead at the age of 61. (Source: AP Images)

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who was known for hosting CNN’s food and travel show ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’ was found dead in a hotel room in Strasburg, France. He was 61 and had committed suicide by hanging himself. He was working on an upcoming episode of the show.

In the year 2010, Bourdain had hosted another culinary show for Discovery Channel titled Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations from 2005 to 2012. For an episode of the show, he had visited Kerala to check out the state’s delicious and unique cuisine, where he travelled to Alappuzha and Kuttanad.

On the show, Bourdain said, “I am also very impressed with the high standard of food in Kerala, especially the street food here”. During his trip, he also enjoyed home cooked food with Malayalam actor Mammootty, whom he met at the location of his film shoot.

Watch the videos here:

Bourdain also hosted another culinary show The Layover from 2011 to 2013.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd