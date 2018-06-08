Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

VIDEO: From Punjab to Rajasthan, Anthony Bourdain’s rendezvous with Indian cuisine

For his various culinary programs, Anthony Bourdain visited various parts of Rajasthan and Punjab to taste their unique foods. He also travelled to Kerala and the Himalayas. Check out the videos here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 8, 2018 6:40:08 pm
Anthony Bourdain, Chef Anthony Bourdain, Anthony Bourdain death, Anthony Bourdain kerala, Anthony Bourdain india, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, indian express, indian express news Take a look at celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain’s India visits. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, known as one of the most influential chefs of his times, died at the age of 61. According to a statement by CNN, he had hanged himself and was found dead in a hotel room in France’s Strasbourg. Bourdain was working on an upcoming episode of ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’, a programme he hosted for CNN since 2013.

He became famous for his book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, which was released in the year 2010. Bourdain’s first food and travel television show A Cook’s Tour went on for a successful run of 35 episodes.

He hosted a few other popular culinary programs as well. For his television programs, Discovery’s Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (2005-2012) and CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, he visited many parts of India, which included Kerala, Udaipur in Rajasthan, various dhabas across Punjab and Himachal among others.

Watch what he thinks of Indian cuisine in the videos below.

Anthony Bourdain speaks of Indian vegetarianism

During his Punjab trip for the show Parts Unknown

Anthony Bourdain visits Natraj Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan

Bourdain’s visit to Rajasthan for his show No Reservations

Anthony Bourdain travels the gateway to the Himalayas

The chef’s visit to Udaipur

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now