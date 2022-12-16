scorecardresearch
The one dish Anshula Kapoor ‘could eat for the rest of her life’ is…

"Mehnat ka phal teekha hota hai," Anshula and chef Saransh Goila said, as they devoured the scrumptious dish

anshula kapoorWould you try the recipe for Anshula's favourite dish? (Source: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram)

We all have that one favourite dish that we just can’t get enough of. While for some it’s the good ol’ pizza, others prefer homemade comfort food. As such, do you know what Anshula Kapoor loves to eat all day, every day? “Chilli cheese toast. Extra butter. Extra garlic. Extra herby. Extra everything. PunjabisStyle,” she enthusiastically replied, when chef Saransh Goila asks her about the one dish she “could eat for the rest of her life”.

“#ThatOneDish that @anshulakapoor could eat for the rest of her life is chilli cheese toast and we made it with extra herb garlic and butter of course! Of course, we had to groove to *tu cheese badi hai mast mast*. Are you a chilli cheese kinda person?” Goila wrote on Instagram, sharing the recipe for chilli cheese toast which he prepares along with Anshula in the video.

 

Here’s how you can dish out delicious chilli cheese toast at home.

Ingredients

*2 garlic pods, cut from the top (with skin)
*1 tsp salt
*1 tbsp olive oil
*½ cup salted butter
*1 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped
*1 tbsp mixed herbs
*Bread
*100 g mixed cheese, grated (white cheddar/parmesan)
*2 Bhavnagri chillies, sliced
*50 g Emmental cheese, sliced

ALSO READ |For Vaani Kapoor, this French toast ‘was a treat for the eyes as much as the taste buds’

Method

*Pack the pods in foil paper after pouring salt and olive oil over them. Bake them at 160 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes.
*Squeeze the soft and caramelised garlic cloves.
*Take a bowl and add salted butter, squished garlic cloves, fresh coriander and mixed herbs.
*Mix these ingredients well.
*Spread this mixture onto the toast.
*Sprinkle the grated cheese over the toast.
*Place the slices of Emmental cheese and chopped chillies on the toast.
*Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 10 minutes.
*Serve warm.

Mehnat ka phal teekha hota hai,” the duo said, as they devoured the scrumptious chilli cheese toast.

