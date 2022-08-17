scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

‘Food edition’: Anshula Kapoor answers the ‘most asked question every time I do an AMA’

"The most asked question every time I do an AMA is always 'what do you eat in a day?' So here goes! Mini vlog of sorts," she captioned her Instagram post.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 17, 2022 2:18:03 pm
Anshula KapoorAnshula Kapoor shares a mini vlog about what she eats in a day (Source: Anshula Kapoor/ Instagram)

Many of us often look up to celebrities for inspiration — whether it is fashion, healthy living, fitness, to even food. 

So when Anshula Kapoor recently answered the “the most asked question every time I do an AMA,” it had all our attention, as she has opened up about her struggle with body image, her weight loss journey, and how she now feels comfortable in her skin.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“A day in my life, FOOD edition,” she captioned the post, adding that “what do you eat in a day?” is something that interests her followers. “So here goes a mini vlog of sorts (sic),” she added.

Anshula shared that she kickstarts her day with one egg on amarnath bread toast and black coffee. According to Healthline, amaranth is a nutritious, gluten-free grain that provides plenty of fiber, protein, and micronutrients. It is also associated with several health benefits like “reduced inflammation, lower cholesterol levels, and increased weight loss,” the website read.

Also Read | |Anshula Kapoor opens up about diet, fitness, favourite meal, and her height

Her lunch comprises “gobhi matar ki sabzi + homestyle chicken + ragi rogi”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) 

And who said snacking cannot be healthy? For her “snack number one”, Anshula enjoys Greek yoghurt and walnuts. Post workout, she relished a jaggery-sesame laddoo after which she has one sandwich made of one full egg and many veggies along with two egg whites.

For dinner, Anshula prefers ragi roti with paneer and two pieces of chicken tikka with pudina chutney. That is not all. She has got herself covered for late-night cravings with flavoured protein shake.

Advertisement

However, she added that “everybody is different and everyone’s needs are different” and therefore one should always consult a nutritionist before going on a diet. “There is no one size that fits all solution,” she added.

Many celebrities commented on the reel, but the one comment that took the cake was by brother Arjun Kapoor who wrote: “But that head move while you ate the ladoo needs a discussion.”

Also Read | |Anshula Kapoor finds the courage to talk about her ‘biggest insecurity’ on social media

Prior to this, Anshula had stunned everyone with her weight loss transformation — which spoke of her hard work, willpower, and dedication. Among others, Katrina Kaif and Sanjay Kapoor had lauded her dedication.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) 

“Take your make-up off,
 Let your hair down.
 Take a breath
 Look into the mirror, at yourself
 Don’t you like you?
 Cause I like you,” she captioned the post alongside her picture in which she can be seen with a visible weight loss.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 02:10:39 pm

Most Popular

1

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

2

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

4

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

5

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: Why Kenya's election results are controversial, and what could...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Jo...
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Karnataka: Facing ‘non-functional’ charge, CM Bommai draws up fresh plans...
Karnataka: Facing ‘non-functional’ charge, CM Bommai draws up fresh plans...
Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

Don't mislead public: HC to Ramdev over Coronil claims

Don't mislead public: HC to Ramdev over Coronil claims

Country seeing difference between PM's words, deeds: Rahul Gandhi
Bilkis Bano case

Country seeing difference between PM's words, deeds: Rahul Gandhi

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Man Utd is pocket change, Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

Man Utd is pocket change, Musk can buy all of the Top-50 most valuable sports teams

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Summer vacation, vacation for rich, holiday spots
In pictures: Summer hot spots of the rich and famous
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement