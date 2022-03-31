Ankita Konwar recommends this ‘absolutely desi’ juice over aerated drinks

Most of us reach out for cold drinks, sodas, and other aerated drinks to quench our thirst in the summer. But such drinks can be harmful for health. Which is why, experts suggest drinking plain water, or natural juices that are not only delicious but also come loaded with myriad health benefits.

Looks like endurance runner Ankita Konwar also loves to keep her hydration levels in check with natural drinks. Her Instagram post is proof!

She took to the platform to share why one should opt for ‘ganne ka juice’ or sugarcane juice to beat the summer heat.

“No aerated drink can match a glass of fresh ‘ganne ka juice’. It not only gives instant energy but also beneficial for liver and kidney, gut health, good for our teeth, and skin as well. So, next time you want to drink something cold and sweet, go absolutely desi!” she said.

Here’s why you should have sugarcane juice on a hot summer afternoon, according to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

*It works like a diuretic, removes bloating and tiredness, and helps the kidneys function better.

*It helps optimise liver function and is also used as a treatment for jaundice.

*It gives you smooth skin, and prevents acne (has Alpha hydroxy acids, AHA) and dandruff in your hair.

*It helps with constipation and weakness.

For best benefits, the nutritionist suggested the following tips to keep in mind while drinking sugarcane juice

*Have it freshly squeezed

*Preferably before noon

*Sit down when you drink it

