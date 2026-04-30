Angad Bedi reveals his weakness for Banarasi laddoos, despite diet: ‘Kanpur se aaye hai…’

Angad Bedi, 43, recently revealed his weakness for Banarasi laddoos, a childhood core memory that he can never have enough of, despite following a diet. “Inn ladoonn me mera bachpan basa hua hai. (My childhood lives in these laddoos). Kanpur se aaye hai laddoo…can’t say no (These have come from Kanpur…),” he expressed on actor and wife Neha Dhupia’s YouTube vlog.

Neha further recalled how he suffered after eating 15 laddoos on their wedding day. “When we got married, on the day, he ate 15 laddoos. He suffered post that,” she said in Hindi.

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