Angad Bedi reveals his weakness for Banarasi laddoos, despite diet: ‘Kanpur se aaye hai…’

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Angad Bedi, 43, recently revealed his weakness for Banarasi laddoos, a childhood core memory that he can never have enough of, despite following a diet. “Inn ladoonn me mera bachpan basa hua hai. (My childhood lives in these laddoos). Kanpur se aaye hai laddoo…can’t say no (These have come from Kanpur…),” he expressed on actor and wife Neha Dhupia’s YouTube vlog.
Neha further recalled how he suffered after eating 15 laddoos on their wedding day. “When we got married, on the day, he ate 15 laddoos. He suffered post that,” she said in Hindi.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Angad expressed the significance of the laddoos for him. “I used to spend summers in Kanpur with my grandparents from my mother’s side…they used to get me these laddoos. They are not there anymore, but laddoo zaroor aate hai (but the laddoos still come). Main kitni bhi diet kar lun, dikhta bhi fit hun par Banarasi laddoo goes straight into my stomach (No matter how much I diet, I eat these),” he said.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said cravings are completely normal and often tied to emotions, habits, or even memories. “Instead of suppressing them, it’s better to acknowledge and manage them. Having a small portion mindfully can prevent the urge from building up and leading to overeating later,” said Sheikh.
Yes, it absolutely can. “Fitness isn’t about eliminating foods you enjoy. It’s about creating a sustainable routine. If the overall diet is balanced and active lifestyle is maintained, occasional indulgences won’t disrupt progress,” said Sheikh.
Sheikh said that there’s no strict “perfect time”, but pairing sweets with a meal rather than eating them on an empty stomach can help with better blood sugar control. Keeping portions small and avoiding late-night mindless snacking also helps, she added.
Follow the 80–20 approach. “Eat nutritious, balanced meals most of the time and leave room for occasional treats. Plan your indulgence instead of making it impulsive, enjoy it without guilt, and then return to your regular eating pattern,” said Sheikh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.