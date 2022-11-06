scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Breakfast recipe: Learn how to make Ananya Panday’s favourite lip-smacking treat

We found the perfect recipe to satisfy your cravings!

Ananya Panday's favourite treat is a relatable choice. (Source: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Ananya Panday has already established herself in Bollywood as a promising actor with a slew of good films and growing popularity among Gen Z. The young star recently gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of one of her favourite treats — schezwan cheese dosa. “Nothing better than schezwan cheese dosa,” she captioned a story.

Ananya Panday indulges in one of her favourite foods. 
(Source: Ananya Panday/Instagram)
Undoubtedly, schezwan cheese dosas make for yummy snacks. The south Indian staple, paired with a dash of oriental flavour, makes for a lip-smacking delicacy. If you, too, are yearning for a schezwan cheese dosa after seeing her Instagram story, we’ve got you covered.

We found the perfect recipe to help you satisfy your cravings, courtesy of late celebrity chef Tarla Dalal.

Preparation Time: 5 mins 

Cooking Time: 15 mins 

Total Time: 20 mins

Makes 4 dosas

Ingredients

2 cups readymade dosa batter

8 tsp melted butter for cooking

6 tsp schezwan sauce

1 cup grated processed cheese

Instructions:

1.) Heat a non-stick tava (griddle), sprinkle a little water and wipe it off gently using a muslin cloth.

2.) Pour a ladleful of the batter on it and spread it in a circular motion to make a 175 mm. (7″) diameter
thin circle.

3.) Smear little melted butter over it and along the edges and cook on medium flame till the dosa turns
light brown in colour.

4.) Put 1½ tsp of schezwan sauce and spread it evenly. Put ¼ cup of cheese over it and spread it evenly,
cook it on a medium flame for 1 minute or till the cheese melts.

5.) Fold the dosa to form a semi-circle.

6.) Repeat steps 1 to 5 to make 3 more dosas.

7.) Serve immediately.

We vouch for this treat. The next time your child craves something flavourful and crispy, you know exactly which recipe to turn to.

