Make ‘masala smashed potatoes’ for a fuss-free, delicious dinner tonight

It will perhaps not be wrong to say that no dinner table feels complete without a potato dish on it. Whether mashed, boiled, or fried, potatoes can be enjoyed in myriad ways. But have you ever tried ‘smashed potatoes’?

So join us in trying chef Maneet Chauhan’s recipe for masala smashed potatoes. While the culinary expert said that the dish makes for “an easy delicious last minute addition to your Christmas table”, we thought of trying it out for dinner tonight.

The recipe involves Indian spices and potatoes, and makes for a side dish that you can make in no time.

Check out the recipe below.

MASALA SMASHED POTATOES

Ingredients

*Baby potatoes

*Salt

*Turmeric

*Olive oil

*Fresh ginger garlic paste

*Garam masala

*Fenugreek leaves

*Fresh cilantro

*Chaat masala

Method

Wash the baby potatoes and boil them in water mixed with salt and turmeric until soft. Then strain the potatoes and smash them flat (without making them mushy) with the help of the back of a glass. Make a marinate with olive oil, fresh ginger garlic paste, garam masala, turmeric, and fenugreek leaves and brush it on the potatoes generously. Then put the potatoes on an aluminum foil lined baking sheet and bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit (218 degrees Celsius) for about 20 minutes. Garnish with freshly chopped cilantro and chaat masala.

