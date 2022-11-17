This amla season, here’s how to make the most of this ‘immunity booster’

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a type of tree native to Asia. Known for its tangy and sour taste, this fruit comes packed with numerous health benefits — right from aiding digestion to booting heart and liver health, according to Healthline. Agreed Garima Goyal, a dietician, and said that the best time to have amla is from October to February. “Take advantage of the availability of amla during this time and add it to your diet,” she suggested.

Elucidating the benefits of amla, she said that it is considered to be a “true immunity booster”. “Amla comes in the list of fruits containing the maximum level of vitamin C, which plays a huge role in boosting the body’s immunity. Also, it has been observed that regular consumption of amla juice reduces one’s vulnerability to flu and common cold,” she told indianexpress.com.

The expert further said that amla is “ideal for diabetics”. “The presence of soluble fibre in amla slows down the rate of digestion of carbohydrates and prevents a sudden spike in blood sugar levels. It also helps the kidneys function more smoothly. Age-related degeneration of kidneys can be treated with amla extract,” she explained.

So, what are the best ways to consume this superfood?

Dietician Luna Jaiswal, recently, shared a post on her Instagram account listing ways you can add amla to your diet. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dietician Luna Jaiswal (@addlifebylunajaiswal)

Amla shot:

An amla shot can be made by grinding 2 amlas, 2 tulsi leaves, and 4 curry leaves together. It is best when consumed in the morning. It boosts skin and hair health and also keeps diseases at bay.

Amla chutney:

Blend chopped amla, coriander, green chillies, salt, cumin seeds, and hing together. Add water to make a paste. This chutney is a source of vitamin C and can be eaten with parathas.

Amle ka aachar (amla pickle):

Advertisement

This amla pickle has a rustic and savoury taste and can be eaten with paratha or rice. It is prepared by cooking amla in oil and adding red chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt and mustard (methi) seeds powder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarla Dalal Recipes (@tarladalal)

Fresh cut amla with salt:

Slice amla into small pieces and sprinkle them with a little pink or regular salt. Eat fresh.

Boiled amla in chole or dal:

Make your chole and dal more nutritious by boiling it with amla. It will make it healthier and tastier.

Advertisement

Amla sabzi:

Steam the amla. Cut into small pieces and remove the seeds. Add turmeric, spices mix, and stir well. Add sugar, as per your taste. Serve hot with rice, roti, or any bread.

Herbal amla drink:

Boil amla and grind it. Refrigerate it in a glass container. Add a couple of spoons to warm or lukewarm water along with jaggery/honey. Add some pepper and drink.

Amla jam:

Purée boiled amla and cook it along with jaggery. Add salt, bhuna jeera, and chilly, according to your taste. Cook until it thickens and a glaze is formed. Add some sesame seeds in the end.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!