Simple recipe: Try this lip-smacking South Indian amla rice today

Add some variety to your rice dishes with this flavourful recipe. (Source: Archanas Kitchen/Instagram) Add some variety to your rice dishes with this flavourful recipe. (Source: Archanas Kitchen/Instagram)

One of the best things about rice is that it can be combined with a host of vegetables and spices to make something more nutritious. So if you are bored of plain rice and are in the mood to experiment a bit today, here is something you can try. While many would say that amla rice sounds like a wacky combination, it is in fact, a delicious and easy recipe that is equally healthy.

Check out this post by Archana Doshi from ArchanasKitchen.

She said that amla rice can be had for breakfast, and makes for a lovely combination with filter coffee; but can also be had for lunch or dinner.

Here is the easy recipe.

Ingredients

2 cups – Cooked rice , grainy in texture

2 tbsp – Sesame oil

2 tsp – Mustard seeds

2 tsp – White Urad dal (whole)

1 sprig – Curry leaves

¼ tsp – Turmeric powder

2 tbsp – Roasted peanuts

Salt, to taste

1 tsp – Methi Powder

10 – Amla

4 – Dry red chillies

Method:

*Wash the amlas and dry them well with a towel. Remove the seeds and cut into two-inch pieces.

*Now blend amlas with dry red chillies until you have a paste. Do not add water.

*In a wide heavy bottomed pan, heat oil and add the mustard seeds. After it crackles, add urad dal and roast until light brown. Add in the curry leaves and turmeric powder and saute for a few seconds. Then add the peanuts and roast them for a couple of minutes.

*Now, add the amla and red chilli mixture. Stir to combine all ingredients well. Turn the heat to low and stir for another 10 minutes until the rawness from the amla goes away.

*Add the roasted methi powder, rice, salt and combine all the ingredients well. Cover the pan and simmer on low heat for a couple of minutes. Turn off the heat and allow the dish to rest for about five minutes before serving. You can top it with a tablespoon of sesame oil and serve.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd