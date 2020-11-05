Americans searched for these foods on Google while waiting for election results

Americans seem to have gorged on delicacies on election day. (File)

While being glued to their screens to keep track of the nail-biting race for President in 2020 US election, it looks like Americans indulged in feasts too.

From pizza to Mexican food, Americans looked for a range of delicacies on election day. The top “near me” food searches recorded by Google Trends included “pizza near me”, “Chinese food near me”, “sushi near me”, and “Mexican food near me”.

“Are you thinking about food, this #ElectionDay? You are not alone,” read a tweet by Google Trends.

Take a look at the most searched food items:

Are you thinking about food, this #ElectionDay? You are not alone. pic.twitter.com/8kVXwVEsA7 — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 3, 2020

Besides, “fries near me” was at an all-time high in Google search.

“Chinese food near me” made it to the top trends on all of US Google search among other topics, from exit polls to election coverage.

Read| Meghan Markle creates history; becomes first member of British royal family to vote in US election

Top trending on all of US Google search right now in the US: 1. exit polls

2. live election coverage

3. chinese food near me

4. who won the election today

5. election coverage More data: https://t.co/nfYDxkDMAT — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 3, 2020

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd