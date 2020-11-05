scorecardresearch
Americans searched for these foods on Google while waiting for election results

"Are you thinking about food, this #ElectionDay? You are not alone," read a tweet by Google Trends

November 5, 2020
us election 2020Americans seem to have gorged on delicacies on election day. (File)

While being glued to their screens to keep track of the nail-biting race for President in 2020 US election, it looks like Americans indulged in feasts too.

From pizza to Mexican food, Americans looked for a range of delicacies on election day. The top “near me” food searches recorded by Google Trends included “pizza near me”, “Chinese food near me”, “sushi near me”, and “Mexican food near me”.

Take a look at the most searched food items:

Besides, “fries near me” was at an all-time high in Google search.

“Chinese food near me” made it to the top trends on all of US Google search among other topics, from exit polls to election coverage.

Read| Meghan Markle creates history; becomes first member of British royal family to vote in US election

