Give the parantha a regional twist with this Amboli recipe

Are you bored of eating simple roti or parantha daily? Then why not try Maharashtra’s all-time popular amboli (amboli is also a hill station’s name in the state). The thick, soft and fluffy preparation, which looks like a pancake, is made of rice, pulses and herbs and is a great option for breakfast or brunch. Easy to prepare, it can be enjoyed with coconut chutney. And masala tea is a bonus.

Rekha Diwekar, who often experiments with traditional recipes, recently shared the recipe.

Amboli, a mixture of rice, pulses and herbs as well as spices is known to be extremely filling and a good option for people looking for nutritious options.

Ingredients

5 cups- Rice (preferably patni variety)

1 cup – chana dal

1 cup – Urad dal

1/3 cup – Coriander seeds

2tsp – Methi seeds

1tsp – Chilli powder

Salt to taste

1/4tsp – Turmeric or haldi

Some crushed garlic

1 cup – Buttermilk or curd

Method

*Grind all the ingredients together.

*Keep in air tight container (glass bottle).

Making amboli

*Add water and little chaas/curd.

*Keep aside for one hour

*Add chilli powder, salt, haldi and garlic (crushed)

*Now heat an iron/cast iron tawa, add little oil and spread over it.

*Now spread one big spoon of the above mixture on tawa and cover with lid.

*Heat on a small flame.

*After one side is done, turn upside down and again heat for two minutes.

*Now remove from tawa and eat with ghee and mirchi pickle.

Note: Coriander seeds and methi seeds quantity can be altered per individual taste.

Have you tried it yet?

