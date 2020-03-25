Give the parantha a regional twist with this Amboli recipe

Are you bored of eating simple roti or parantha daily? Then why not try Maharashtra’s all-time popular amboli (amboli is also a hill station’s name in the state). The thick, soft and fluffy preparation, which looks like a pancake, is made of rice, pulses and herbs and is a great option for breakfast or brunch. Easy to prepare, it can be enjoyed with coconut chutney. And masala tea is a bonus.
Rekha Diwekar, who often experiments with traditional recipes, recently shared the recipe.
View this post on Instagram
Amboli – A mixture of rice, pulses and herbs/spices A) Making Amboli flour Ingredients – 5 katori rice (preferably patni variety), 1 katori chana dal, 1 katori udal dal, 1/3 katori coriander seeds, 2 teaspoons methi seeds, Steps – – Grind all this together. – Keep in air tight container (glass bottle). B) Making Amboli Steps – – Add water and little chaas/curd, – Keep aside for one hour, – Add chilli powder, salt, haldi and garlic (crushed), – Now heat an iron/cast iron tawa, – Add little oil and spread over it, – Now spread one big spoon of the above mixture on tawa and cover with lid. – Heat on a small flame. – After one side is done, turn upside down and again heat for 2 minutes. – Now remove from tawa and eat with ghee and Mirchi pickle (will post recipe later). It's very easy to make and nutritious too. I make it thrice a week for breakfast. Note – Coriander seeds and methi seeds quantity can be altered per the individual taste.
Amboli, a mixture of rice, pulses and herbs as well as spices is known to be extremely filling and a good option for people looking for nutritious options.
Ingredients
5 cups- Rice (preferably patni variety)
1 cup – chana dal
1 cup – Urad dal
1/3 cup – Coriander seeds
2tsp – Methi seeds
1tsp – Chilli powder
Salt to taste
1/4tsp – Turmeric or haldi
Some crushed garlic
1 cup – Buttermilk or curd
Method
*Grind all the ingredients together.
*Keep in air tight container (glass bottle).
Making amboli
*Add water and little chaas/curd.
*Keep aside for one hour
*Add chilli powder, salt, haldi and garlic (crushed)
*Now heat an iron/cast iron tawa, add little oil and spread over it.
*Now spread one big spoon of the above mixture on tawa and cover with lid.
*Heat on a small flame.
*After one side is done, turn upside down and again heat for two minutes.
*Now remove from tawa and eat with ghee and mirchi pickle.
Note: Coriander seeds and methi seeds quantity can be altered per individual taste.
Have you tried it yet?
