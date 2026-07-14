Gastroenterologist calls amaranth India’s next superfood: ‘Naturally gluten-free and…’

Amaranth has been a part of Indian cuisine for centuries, often consumed during fasting periods, but many nutrition experts believe it deserves a much bigger role in everyday meals. In a recent Instagram post, gastroenterologist Dr Shubham Vatsya encouraged people to move beyond viewing it as a seasonal fasting food and called amaranth “India’s next superfood.”

Highlighting its nutritional profile, Dr Vatsya explained that one cup of cooked amaranth provides around 9 grams of protein and 5 grams of dietary fibre. He added, “Amaranth is naturally gluten-free and contains lysine, an amino acid that’s crucial for collagen formation, calcium absorption, tissue repair and muscle recovery.” Speaking about its digestive benefits, he said, “Its high fibre content supports gut motility, helps relieve constipation, promotes satiety and can prevent overeating. Fibre also slows down carbohydrate absorption, helping reduce sudden spikes in blood sugar levels.” He also pointed to its rich supply of minerals, noting, “Amaranth is packed with calcium, magnesium, iron, phosphorus and manganese. Together, these nutrients support bone health, muscle function, haemoglobin production and energy metabolism.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Vatsya further highlighted that “The phytosterols and fibre naturally present in amaranth may help lower LDL, or ‘bad’ cholesterol, making it beneficial for cardiovascular health.” For those looking to incorporate it into their meals, he suggested mixing amaranth flour with wheat flour for rotis or using the grain to prepare porridge, chillas and khichdi. Summing up his message, he said, “Amaranth isn’t just a food for fasting. It’s a future superfood that deserves a place in your everyday diet.”

Amaranth as a nutrient-dense pseudocereal

Kanikka Malhotra, Consultant Dietician & Diabetes Educator, tells indianexpress.com, “Now, amaranth is a pseudocereal, not a true grain, and that distinction matters. Unlike wheat, rice, or most millets, it delivers a complete protein profile, rich in lysine, an amino acid that is typically limiting in cereal grains. It also contains roughly twice as much protein as wheat and rice, along with higher calcium, iron, and magnesium content. Its fibre is both soluble and insoluble, supporting slower glucose absorption compared to polished rice.”

That said, she adds that the word ‘superfood’ is a marketing construct, not a clinical one. “No single food reverses disease or replaces dietary diversity. The evidence for amaranth is genuinely strong in terms of nutrient density and glycemic behaviour, but it works best as one of several whole grains rotated throughout the week, not as a standalone fix. I would call amaranth nutritionally exceptional and grounded in real data, while resisting the hype language that oversimplifies what balanced eating actually requires.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shubham Vatsya (@dr.shubhamvatsya)

How amaranth supports health

Click on each benefit below to see how amaranth contributes to overall health:

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💪 Muscle recovery and protein Amaranth’s protein and lysine content support muscle repair, making it useful for growing children, postmenopausal women managing sarcopenia risk, and anyone recovering from illness or surgery. 🩸 Blood sugar, gut and heart health Its fibre, particularly the soluble fraction, slows gastric emptying and blunts post meal glucose spikes, which benefits people managing insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes when amaranth replaces refined grains rather than sitting alongside them. For gut health, amaranth’s fibre feeds beneficial gut bacteria and adds bulk, easing constipation, a common complaint I see in urban Indian diets low in whole grains. Its magnesium and potassium support vascular function, contributing modestly to heart health when paired with reduced sodium intake overall. 👨‍👩‍👧 Who benefits the most? The groups who benefit most are diabetics, women in perimenopause, vegetarians needing complete protein sources, growing adolescents, and those recovering from nutritional deficiency. It is not a cure, but a strong addition to a varied Indian thali, as we have diverse cultural and regional preferences.

Including amaranth in everyday meals

The real barrier to any ‘next superfood’ is sustainability, Malhotra says, not nutrition science. Amaranth works best woven into dishes people already eat rather than added as a separate health task. Puffed amaranth, or rajgira, can replace poha or upma bases; its flour can partially substitute wheat in rotis at a 20 to 30 percent ratio without compromising texture, and whole amaranth can be cooked like a pulao or added to khichdi for bulk and protein.

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“A safe range is 30 to 45 grams daily, or a cup of cooked amaranth three to four times a week. Sudden large quantities can cause bloating due to their fibre load, so gradual introduction matters more than volume. Caution is warranted for those with kidney stones or chronic kidney disease, since amaranth contains oxalates that can aggravate calcium oxalate stone formation, and for anyone on restricted phosphorus or potassium diets. These individuals should consult their treating physician before regular inclusion,” concludes Malhotra.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.