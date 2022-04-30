Munch on these ‘aloo paratha nachos’ to keep evening hunger pangs at bay (recipe inside)

Aloo parathas or flatbreads stuffed with a mashed potato filling are ubiquitous favourites across the country. Predominantly popular in Punjabi households as winter breakfast, it is flavoured with a dash of jeera and slow-roasted on an iron tawa with an ample amount of desi ghee.

While delicious on its own merit, what if we tell you that aloo parathas can be turned into bite-sized nachos? Recently, Chef Ranveer Brar took to Instagram to share a post on this unique medley of east meets west!

If you’re looking for an easy evening snack idea, check out his post here.

Take a look at the detailed recipe, as shared by the chef.

Ingredients

For Dough

2 Potatoes – boiled and grated

2 cups whole wheat flour

¼ tsp Carom seeds

1 tsp Red chilli powder

Salt to taste

2 tsp oil

Water as required

Oil for frying

For Seasoning

Salt to taste

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp Dry mango powder

For Dip Tadka

2 cups Hung curd

1 tbsp Oil

1 tsp Mustard seeds

1 tsp Chana dal

1 tsp Gota urad

¼ tsp Fenugreek seeds

2-3 Dry Kashmiri chilli

1-inch ginger – peeled and chopped

10-15 Curry leaves

2-4 Black olives, sliced

Method

For the nachos

*In a mixing bowl, add grated potato, whole wheat flour, carom seeds, and red chilli powder. Mix them well. Add salt to taste, oil and water, knead a soft dough, and cover and keep aside for 10 minutes.

*Now, take a medium portion of the dough and roll it thin using a rolling pin. Cook it halfway on a hot flat pan from both sides and then cut in strips and then in a triangle shape.

*Heat oil for deep frying and then fry these triangles in medium hot oil until golden brown and crispy. Remove on an absorbent paper, then add the nacho spices and mix it properly, then keep aside for further use.

For the dip

*In a bowl, add hung curd and whisk it properly.

*Heat oil in a tadka pan, add mustard seeds, chana dal, urad dal and fenugreek seeds. Let it splutter.

*Add dry Kashmiri chilli, ginger, and curry leaves and mix well.

*Pour the tadka over the hung curd and mix well.

Serve the paratha nachos with the tadka dip!

Will you try this recipe? Let us know!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!