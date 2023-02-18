Make your aloo paratha a notch healthier with this Sanjeev Kapoor recipe

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor often asks his followers on social media to share a food item they love which they wish was healthier. He then takes that dish and creates a recipe of a healthier (but still tasty) version of it, much to his followers’ delight. Aloo paratha has been a favourite for a lot of people. So, he took to Instagram to share a healthier recipe to be able to enjoy the treat without any guilt.

“Chalo aapki wishes puri kardi. Aloo Parantha ek dum healthy aur swadisht. Tastes of comfort and happiness,” wrote Sanjeev Kapoor.

Aloo parathas act as a comfort food for so many people, and are simple yet provide full satiety.

Kapoor’s recipe is worth your try.

Check out his reel here:

Ingredients

2 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and grated

1 large sweet potato, boiled, peeled and grated

1 & 1/2 cups whole wheat flour + for dusting

2 tbsps wheat bran

salt to taste

1 tsp oil

2 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves

2 green chillies, finely chopped

1/2 tsp garam masala powder

1/2 inch ginger chopped

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

2 tsps ghee

Chilled yogurt, for serving

Method



*Mix together whole wheat flour, wheat bran, salt. Add sufficient water, oil in a bowl and knead into soft dough. Cover with a damp muslin cloth and set aside for 10 minutes.

*Combine together potato, sweet potato, chopped coriander, green chillies, garam masala powder, salt, ginger chopped, red chilli powder in a bowl and mix well.

*Divide the dough into equal portions, roll into balls and make a dent in the centre. Stuff a generous portion of the potato-sweet potato mixture. Bring the edges together and seal properly.

*Place a portion of the dough on the worktop, dust some flour and roll out into thick discs.

*Heat a nonstick tawa, place a disc and cook till golden brown specs appear on both the sides. Drizzle ghee on both the sides of each parantha and continue to cook for a minute.

*Serve hot with chilled yogurt.

Turn to this healthier version of your comfort food and indulge to your heart’s content, without any guilt.

