Make Aloo Chapli Kebabs in no time with this simple recipe

If you have been craving something different to beat your Monday blues, then we have a surprise for you today. With some people still apprehensive about ordering food from outside, why not make restaurant quality dishes at home with just a few simple ingredients? And if you find yourself smiling at that thought, you are at the perfect place!

Check out this recipe for Aloo Chapli Kebab, which, YouTuber Meghna’s Food Magic has given a vegetarian makeover.

“Another Afghanistan/Peshawar popular Chapli Kabab which I have converted to a vegetarian version. But the bonus point is the tomato slice on top of this kabab sets it apart from all the other kababs in the world,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Ingredients

3-4 – Boiled, shredded potatoes

3 – Crushed dried chillies

Salt, as per taste

Red chilli powder (for colour)

Tomato slices

2-3 tsp – Oil

½ tsp – Amchur powder

1tsp – Crushed roasted cumin seeds (jeera)

1 – Finely chopped onion

Mint leaves

2 slices – Bread crumbs

Finely chopped coriander

1 tsp – crushed coriander seeds

Finely chopped green chillies

Steps

*In a large glass bowl, take the shredded potatoes. Make sure they are boiled, and not overcooked.

*To this, add a teaspoon each of crushed roasted jeera, crushed coriander seeds and dried chillies (as per taste). Mix and add amchur powder or chaat masala.

*Then add finely chopped green chillies, chopped onion, coriander, mint leaves and bread crumbs.

* Mix nicely and make flat round shapes. Make sure they are thick. Place a tomato slice on top and press while applying little pressure.

*Heat your flat non-stick pan on low-medium heat and pour 4-5 tablespoons of oil. Please the kebabs and cook it until each side turns golden-brown.

* Serve it hot with a range of dips or some classic green chutney. Enjoy!

