All you need is just 3 ingredients to make your favourite vanilla ice cream; check it out here

There’s no feeling like beating the heat with a scoop of homemade vanilla ice-cream! (Photo: Getty) There’s no feeling like beating the heat with a scoop of homemade vanilla ice-cream! (Photo: Getty)

Nothing beats the classic vanilla ice cream flavour. With temperatures rising, it is time to to enjoy a yummy scoop of vanilla ice cream. In fact, you can store some and also have it with a side of cookies or simply buy cookies from the market and enjoy it with that. Ahead, we check out this super easy recipe which thankfully does not require an ice cream machine or even eggs!

Ingredients

1 cup of condensed milk

1 tsp of vanilla essence

2 cups of heavy cream

Steps

*Firstly, leave your airtight container in the fridge to cool.

*Until then, in a bowl pour two cups of heavy cream. Beat with a hand mixer until the stiff peaks form, this will take you a good 5-10 minutes.

*Now the consistency of the heavy cream is fluffy and seems very lightweight in terms of the texture. Add a cup of condensed milk to it along with a teaspoon of vanilla essence. Beat it until all the contents are mixed together

*Pour the mixture into a mould or an airtight container which was left cooling and cover the mould or the container with a cellophane sheet.

*Keep it in the freezer for a good 6 hours or overnight. Whenever you take it out remove the cellophane sheet and dip the ice-cream scooper into warm water to easily take out the scoop.

*Take out a scoop and drizzle some chocolate sauce or serve it with choco-chip cookies.

*Dive in and enjoy!

You sure are going to try this recipe.

