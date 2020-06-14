All you need is three ingredients to make chocolate pops; find out

Eating chocolate releases feel-good hormones in your body. (Photo: Getty) Eating chocolate releases feel-good hormones in your body. (Photo: Getty)

Who doesn’t love chocolate? In this lockdown period, we have been craving for more, and there are numerous reasons why. One of them being it makes you happy and reduces your stress levels; eating chocolate releases dopamine, a feel-good hormone. The other well-known reason is it contains magnesium, and those who have a low amount in their body, tend to crave for more chocolate. If that is the case with you or you want to uplift your mood, check out the recipe below.

Ingredients

Biscuits

Cream cheese

Chocolate bar

Steps

*Take a packet of biscuits and grind them into a fine powder-like consistency.

*Transfer it to a bowl and add half a cup of cream cheese. Here’s the recipe to making cream cheese with 4 ingredients (check it out here).

*Mix the finely-powdered biscuits with cream cheese and mould them into small balls. Keep them in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

*Before you take out the balls, in a microwave-safe bowl, transfer a bar of chocolate and pop it into the microwave for a minute for the chocolate to melt.

*Poke a toothpick into each ball and dip it into the bowl of melted chocolate and place it on the tray. Pop it in the refrigerator for 15 minutes and dip it once again so you get a thick-coated layer of chocolate.

*Garnish it with sprinkles or coconut flakes and enjoy!

Here are other chocolate recipes that you can gorge on!

Here’s how you can make chocolate mousse cake at home without an oven

You must try this two-ingredient chocolate fudge recipe

You can enjoy chocolate truffle with just two ingredients; check out the recipe

This two-ingredient chocolate cake tastes delicious, check it out here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd