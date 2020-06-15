Bake a microwave cake in just 6 minutes (recipe inside)

Are you ready to bake a rich chocolaty moist cake that you won’t be able to get enough off? (Photo: Getty) Are you ready to bake a rich chocolaty moist cake that you won’t be able to get enough off? (Photo: Getty)

When you desperately want to bake a cake but do not have an oven, what do you do? You turn to the microwave! Yes, you read that right. Microwaves, which are usually used to heat food, can also be used to make cakes — starting from basic mug cakes to family-sized cake to celebrate your loved ones birthday in lockdown; or well, even like that (after all, who needs an occasion to enjoy cake). So check out an easy recipe by YouTuber Bake With Shivesh and add some sweetness to your Monday.

Ingredients

1/4 cup – Milk

3/4 cup – Vegetable oil

A pinch of salt

3/4 cup – Cocoa powder

1 tsp – Baking powder

1+1/4 cup – Refined sugar

1/2 tsp – Baking soda

1 cup – Dahi

1+1/2 cup – All-purpose flour or maida

Chopped walnuts (optional)

Steps

*In a large glass bowl, add vegetable oil, refined sugar and mix until it turns into a thick white paste.

*Add curd to the mixture and blend again. Now sieve the dry ingredients — cocoa powder and all-purpose flour — and add. Fold the mixture using a spatula.

*Next, sieve baking soda and baking powder into the mixture and mix. You must sieve the dry ingredients so that there’s air in the mixture and it becomes moist and fluffy.

*Add chopped walnuts (if you like) for crunch.

*Now take a separate microwave-safe bowl and brush it with vegetable oil or butter. Place a parchment paper covering the bottom of the bowl and pour the batter.

*Pop it into the microwave; it doesn’t have to be put in the convection mode. You have to simply press the start button and set the timer for 6 minutes.

*Once done, insert a toothpick to check in the middle of the cake has cooked or not.

*Spread a thin layer of chocolate ganache or enjoy the cake with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream.

Enjoy!

