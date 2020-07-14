Miss your favourite rasgulla? You just need these 4 things to make it

Try this easy recipe of rasgulla if you have been missing one lately. (Source: Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Try this easy recipe of rasgulla if you have been missing one lately. (Source: Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

If you have a sweet tooth, there is nothing better than a homemade sweet dish that not only satiates your craving but is soul-satisfying, too. So how about a recipe which is not only fuss-free but also tastes divine! Here is a simple recipe of the all-time favourite rasgulla that MasterChef India runner up Neha Deepak Shah shared on her Instagram page.

The super spongy, four-ingredient ‘Perfect Gulabo Rasgulla‘ is a must-try!

Take a look.

Here is what she said, “Perfect rasgullas made at home is a treat specially during summers. Currently, I have been super skeptical to buy food from halwais or mithai shops but mithai cravings are real!”

Ingredients

1 litre – Fresh cow’s milk

2 tbsp – Lime juice

2 cups – Sugar

Rose syrup

Method

*Simmer milk, but do not boil it.

*Cool the milk for sometime and add diluted lime juice.

*Stir slowly until it has completely curdled. Strain using a muslin cloth. Rinse with fresh cold water to remove the acidity from the lime and also cool it down.

*Squeeze out the excess water but make sure it is not super dry.

*Leave it to drain for about 15 minutes.

*For sugar syrup, boil two cups of sugar with eight cups of water. Keep two-three cups of the syrup for later use. You can pour rose syrup for flavour.

*Start kneading the curdled chenna on a thick platform.

*Roll it into balls.

*Put the chenna balls in boiling sugar syrup.

*Cover the pan or cooker and cook on high flame for the first three minutes.

*Then cook on medium flame for 10 minutes.

*Open after 13 minutes and transfer these into the cold sugar syrup that was set aside.

*Let it be in the sugar syrup in the refrigerator for three to four hours and then serve chilled.

Would you like to try?

