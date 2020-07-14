Miss your favourite rasgulla? You just need these 4 things to make it

If you have a sweet tooth, there is nothing better than a homemade sweet dish that not only satiates your craving but is soul-satisfying, too. So how about a recipe which is not only fuss-free but also tastes divine! Here is a simple recipe of the all-time favourite rasgulla that MasterChef India runner up Neha Deepak Shah shared on her Instagram page.
The super spongy, four-ingredient ‘Perfect Gulabo Rasgulla‘ is a must-try!
Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
Perfect Rasgullas made at home is a treat specially during summers. ✅Super Spongy ✅4 Ingredients ✅Delicious Currently, I have been super skeptical to buy food from halwais or mithai shops but mithai cravings are REAL !! Here is a simple recipe which you will love. All you need is fresh cow's milk, lime juice & sugar to make these. Also a little rose syrup for the Gulabo effect. Check out my IGTV for the recipe. It is sooooo good, you're going to love it. 🥛Milk is the most important ingredient. Everything truly depends on the milk These are soooooo soft and spongy. Lots of keys points to remember to avoid going wrong. All you need is Good quality cow's milk, lime juice & sugar to make these 🌹Vishesh Tippani – *Use Full Fat Cow's Milk * For best results, use non homogenised milk (Kaccha Milk) * Once you heat milk, cool slightly before adding the lime juice *Do not over squeeze and dry out the chenna. These will make the rasgullas very dense and they won't puff up. *Put the chenna balls when the water is bubbly and boiling *When cooking the rasgullas, do not open the cooker in between. *Use a big sauce pan with a lid or a big cooker. They need SPACE to double in size. Don't over crowd them. * To test if the Rasgullas are ready, put them in a bowl of water and they should sink to the bottom & not float. *Once cooked transfer into the cold syrup, when at room temperature, refrigerate it for 2 to 3 hours before serving.
Here is what she said, “Perfect rasgullas made at home is a treat specially during summers. Currently, I have been super skeptical to buy food from halwais or mithai shops but mithai cravings are real!”
View this post on Instagram
Ingredients
1 litre – Fresh cow’s milk
2 tbsp – Lime juice
2 cups – Sugar
Rose syrup
Method
*Simmer milk, but do not boil it.
*Cool the milk for sometime and add diluted lime juice.
*Stir slowly until it has completely curdled. Strain using a muslin cloth. Rinse with fresh cold water to remove the acidity from the lime and also cool it down.
*Squeeze out the excess water but make sure it is not super dry.
*Leave it to drain for about 15 minutes.
*For sugar syrup, boil two cups of sugar with eight cups of water. Keep two-three cups of the syrup for later use. You can pour rose syrup for flavour.
*Start kneading the curdled chenna on a thick platform.
*Roll it into balls.
*Put the chenna balls in boiling sugar syrup.
*Cover the pan or cooker and cook on high flame for the first three minutes.
*Then cook on medium flame for 10 minutes.
*Open after 13 minutes and transfer these into the cold sugar syrup that was set aside.
*Let it be in the sugar syrup in the refrigerator for three to four hours and then serve chilled.
Would you like to try?
