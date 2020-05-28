It takes just 10 minutes to make these choco-chip cookies; check out the recipe here

Who doesn’t love choco-chip cookies? (Photo: Getty) Who doesn’t love choco-chip cookies? (Photo: Getty)

Let’s be honest, choco-chip cookies can lift your mood like nothing else, and we could use some of that right now, isn’t it? Whether you dip it in vanilla-infused milk, bake one big enough to cut with a pizza-cutter or simply bake a choco-chip cake, it’s guaranteed to be a winner.

If you are someone who’s looking for a quick fix for their sweet tooth, we have you covered. This recipe is perfect for vegetarians too, since it does not require eggs. The best part? You don’t need an oven either!

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Choco chips

100 g – Butter

1/2 cup – Powdered sugar

1 ¼ cup – All-purpose flour

Steps

*In a big glass bowl, take 100 grams of butter and whisk until the consistency is fluffy. Once done, add half a cup of powdered sugar to the butter.

*Mix well until it looks like a creamy light yellow batter. Fold the mixture using a spatula and add 1 and 1/4th cup of all-purpose flour. Add salt to taste and keep mixing it until it becomes like a dough.

*Add 2 tablespoons of choco-chip cookies and mix it until a soft dough is ready.

*Take a non-stick pan, place it on heat while brushing oil all over. Then place the butter paper on the pan and again lightly brush it with oil.

*Take 1/2 tablespoon each of dough, roll them into little balls and flatten them with your palms. Make enough to fit into the pan and place them carefully ensuring there’s enough distance between each cookie dough.

*Add little choco-chips to the cookies, if you want it a tad bit chocolaty. Cover the pan and let it bake at low flame for a good 10 minutes.

*Remove the lid and allow the cookies to cool completely. Enjoy these crunchy cookies just how you like it!

