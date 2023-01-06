scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

From spring rolls to dumplings:The scrumptious delicacies served at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s NYE party

"What a great start to the year," The Private Chefs Club wrote on Instagram, sharing a series of pictures with the new parents and other attendees including Aditya Roy Kapur and Shaheen Bhatt.

alia ranbir nye partyThe couple served a delicious menu (Source: Chef Harsh/Instagram)
From spring rolls to dumplings:The scrumptious delicacies served at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's NYE party
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor rang in the New Year by hosting a fun pyjama party for their close friends and family members. From Aditya Roy Kapur and Rohit Dhawan to Shaheen Bhatt, the attendees were seen having fun and frolicking in their comfy pyjamas at the intimate bash. While the pictures shared by Alia and others gave fans a glimpse into the party, Chef Harsh Dixit, who cooked for the party, revealed the mouthwatering dishes that dotted the menu of the NYE party.

“What a great start to the year,” The Private Chefs Club wrote on Instagram, sharing a series of pictures with the new parents and other attendees, including Aditya and Shaheen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shastry 🧑🏽‍🍳 (@_shastry) 

In another set of pictures, they posted various dishes that are sure to leave you salivating. First in the spread was ‘Char Sui purple yam pave bao‘ which they described as “part Cantonese, part Taiwanese, with a bit of French flair, using seasonal and local purple yam from Mumbai, served on a Mexican taco serving stand!”

“Whose cuisine is it anyway, when the flavours are banging,” they added, sharing that this dish is “best enjoyed in the comfort of your home”. Other items on the menu included crab and shrimp shumai, corn curd, truffle edamame dumplings and spring rolls.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes reel of preparing the dishes, Chef Harsh wrote, “BTS from the NYE private dinner we cooked for our all-time favourites @aliaabhatt #RanbirKapoor”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harsh Dixit (@chefharsh) 

On the personal front, Alia and Ranbir welcomed their baby girl — Raha — in November this year. Announcing the news, Alia wrote on Instagram: “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed parents! Love love love, Alia and Ranbir.”

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 14:10 IST
