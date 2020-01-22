Alia Bhatt cooks sabzi for the first time; find out what she made

Alia Bhatt cooked her first-ever sabzi recently. (Source: aliaabhatt/Instagram, image designed by Rajan Sharma) Alia Bhatt cooked her first-ever sabzi recently. (Source: aliaabhatt/Instagram, image designed by Rajan Sharma)

Alia Bhatt is quite dedicatedly working on her culinary skills, and she recently cooked her first sabzi ever — South Indian style zucchini — with some help from her chef at home. The Raazi actor shared a video on her YouTube channel of her cooking the sabzi with help from head chef Dilip Pandit and Carol. In the video, you can see Alia making the dish from scratch, from cutting the zucchini to plating it.

The video also explains the recipe in detail, making it easier for you to try at home too.

Ingredients:

1 – Diced zucchini

1/2 tbsp – Oil

1/4 tbsp – Black Mustard seeds

2 tsp – Asafoetida

Few curry leaves

1 – Green chilly cut

1/2 tsp – Coriander powder

1/4 tsp – Jeera powder

1/4 tsp – Fennel

1/4 tsp – Dry mango powder

2 tsp – Grated coconut

Method:

1. Cut the zucchini into small cubes.

2. Take a frying pan and put oil, followed by black mustard seeds. Stir the ingredients and then add asafoetida, curry leaves and green chilly.

3. Add the diced zucchini and salt as desired, and stir. Cover the pan with a lid for about two minutes. Then, add coriander powder, jeera powder, fennel powder, and dry mango powder, and mix well.

4. Add grated coconut and coriander leaves. Stir for some time and then serve in a bowl.

A superfood, zucchini, according to healthline, is rich in minerals, vitamins and antioxidants that protect the body from certain types of cancer. It also contains a lot of water, soluble and insoluble fibres that improve digestion.

Alia, a fan of healthy eating, further opened up on how she keeps changing her diet as she gets bored of eating the same food, adding she gets “emotional” when her food is not right. She also loves watching cooking shows, the actor revealed.

Earlier, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor had tried her hand at cooking beetroot salad and chia pudding, in her first cooking video, as part of the In My Kitchen series where she is seen preparing her “favourite foods”. Take a look:

During the cooking session, she also revealed her favourite Indian desserts: moong dal ka halwa and doodhi ka kheer.

