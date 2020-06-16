Try Alaya F’s easy, healthy toast for breakfast today

Are you bored of your regular peanut butter toast? Then why not jazz it up a bit and make it interesting and also healthy? Now if you are wondering how to do that, take a cue from Jaawani Jaaneman actor Alaya F who shared a toast recipe that is perfect to kick-start your mornings on a healthy and tasty note. Oh, her recipe also is a great immunity booster.
The actor shared a fun video with little brother Zan in which they can be seen making a quick toast.
I have been obsessed with this recipe for a long time! I used to have one spoon of honey mixed with haldi and cinnamon every morning and also a slice of peanut butter and toast! One day, I decided to mix them together and the result was sooooo good!! Try it and let me know what you think! The recipe is super simple: 2 tbsp peanut butter 1 tsp honey (or add more according to your taste preference) Half tspn cinnamon Half tspn haldi Just mix it all and add it to toast!
She captioned the post, "I have been obsessed with this recipe for a long time! I used to have one spoon of honey mixed with haldi and cinnamon every morning and also a slice of peanut butter and toast. One day, I decided to mix them together and the result was so good. Try it and let me know what you think. The recipe is super simple."
Ingredients
2 tbsp – Peanut butter
1 tsp – Honey (or add more according to your taste preference)
½ tsp – Cinnamon
½ tsp – Haldi
Toast
Method
*Mix all and apply on toast.
Would you like to try this out?
