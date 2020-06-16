Try Alaya F’s easy, healthy toast for breakfast today

Alaya F’s interesting twist to the regular toast is worth a try. (Source: Alaya F/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Alaya F’s interesting twist to the regular toast is worth a try. (Source: Alaya F/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Are you bored of your regular peanut butter toast? Then why not jazz it up a bit and make it interesting and also healthy? Now if you are wondering how to do that, take a cue from Jaawani Jaaneman actor Alaya F who shared a toast recipe that is perfect to kick-start your mornings on a healthy and tasty note. Oh, her recipe also is a great immunity booster.

The actor shared a fun video with little brother Zan in which they can be seen making a quick toast.

She captioned the post, “I have been obsessed with this recipe for a long time! I used to have one spoon of honey mixed with haldi and cinnamon every morning and also a slice of peanut butter and toast. One day, I decided to mix them together and the result was so good. Try it and let me know what you think. The recipe is super simple.”

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Peanut butter

1 tsp – Honey (or add more according to your taste preference)

½ tsp – Cinnamon

½ tsp – Haldi

Toast

Method

*Mix all and apply on toast.

Would you like to try this out?

