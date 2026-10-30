‘Gujarati thali ka maza…’ Akshay Kumar on why traditional Indian food beats global favourites

Many of us grew up eating simple home-cooked meals that followed familiar family routines, but as we got older, travelled more, or moved into different social circles, our plates could start to look very different. The contrast between everyday home-style food and trendy global dishes recently came up during a candid conversation on Wheel of Fortune, where actor Akshay Kumar spoke with digital creator Viraj Gehlani. The discussion began with Viraj describing the structured meal routine he grew up with in a Gujarati household. “I come from a Gujarati family. In our home, we have a routine: on Monday we make toor (arhar) dal, Tuesday is a regular dal, Wednesday we have moong dal, Friday we make kadhi, and on Saturday we have urad dal,” he said.

Hearing this, Akshay said he really likes Gujarati cuisine. “Yaar Gujarati khana mereko bahut maza aata hai. Mereko toh Gujarati thali bhi bahut sahi lagti hai (Man, I really enjoy Gujarati food. I also really like Gujarati thali),” he said. Viraj also mentioned how seasonal foods played an important role in family meals, adding, “Season ho toh undhiyu bhi ban jaata hai (If it’s the season, then undhiyu is also made),” referring to the popular Gujarati winter dish.

The conversation then shifted to how food habits can change over time. Viraj joked that after marriage, his diet began to include more globally trending foods. “But ever since I’ve been married, I eat avocado on Monday and sourdough bread on Tuesday (sic),” he said, highlighting the shift from traditional meals to contemporary ones.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Akshay compared these food experiences with a humorous but nostalgic perspective. “Woh jo life thi na, jo undhiyu, jo toor ki daal, usme jo mazza hai na… humara Hindustani khana hai jo, Gujarati thali ka jo maza hai, edamame aur baaki kisi aur cheez mein nahi hai (That life we had — the undhiyu, the toor dal – the joy in that… the kind of pleasure you get from our Indian food, from a Gujarati thali, you simply don’t find in things like edamame or other such foods),” he said, emphasising the comfort and satisfaction he associates with traditional Indian food.

Viraj also spoke about encountering expensive global dishes that he never imagined eating earlier. “I eat Truffle Mushroom Pasta, sir. It’s so expensive… I don’t even like it, but my wife says you have to eat. Now you are sitting with big people,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience. Amused, Akshay asked him, “So what’s the benefit of eating this?” Viraj replied candidly, “Sir, it’s so expensive. I don’t know what the benefit is of eating this.”

Akshay admitted he once felt the same way: “Actually mujhe bhi nahi pata tha avocado kya hota hai, baad mein jaake pata chala ki woh ek kamaal ka fruit hai (Actually, even I didn’t know what avocado was. Later on, I found out that it’s an amazing fruit).”

Story continues below this ad

But why do traditional, home-style meals often feel more satisfying or comforting than trendy global dishes?

Alok Singh, expert on food history and science at Diga Organics, tells IndianExpress.com, “Traditional home-style meals often feel more comforting because they are closely tied to memory, culture, and everyday routines. In India, dishes such as a thali evolved over centuries to balance taste, nutrition, and seasonality within a single meal. The variety of textures, flavours, and cooking methods creates a sense of completeness that many modern single-dish meals may not provide. It also has a strong emotional dimension. Home-cooked food is associated with family, familiarity, and a sense of belonging, which naturally makes it feel more satisfying than dishes that are consumed more as trends or culinary novelties.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

How changing lifestyles, social influences, and exposure to global cuisines affect people’s eating habits

Food habits constantly evolve with social change. Singh mentions, “Urbanisation, travel, social media, and the globalisation of food culture have exposed people to a much wider range of cuisines than earlier generations experienced. As a result, people experiment more with international ingredients and dining styles.”

At the same time, he notes that this exposure often makes individuals rediscover the value of traditional foods. Many people who grow up eating local cuisine explore global foods in their younger years but eventually return to regional dishes because they offer familiarity, balance, and cultural identity. Food, therefore, reflects both aspiration and heritage.

‘Akshay Kumar’ has been trending on Google for the past week.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.