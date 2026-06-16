Akshay Kumar revelas reason he doesn’t eat after sunset: ‘Ghar ka stove…’

Bhooth Bangla actor Akshay Kumar, 58, recently shared one beneficial health tip. “Acchi zindagi jeene ka sabse badhiya ek hi formula hai: mujhse bahut jann poochte hai kya kaunsi exercise karni chahiye. Main sirf ek hi kehta hun, ek exercise jo hai, 6.30 baje ke baad bandh kardeni chahiye: woh hai muhn chalaane ki…muhn chalaana bandh kar dijiye. Yeh hamare shaashtron me hai ki suraj dhalne ke baad, ghar ka stove bandh kar do kyunki peth ka stove bhi bandh ho chuka hai. (The key to living a good life is one formula…I get asked this a lot…which exercise should one do…I only always swear by one exercise…to stop using their mouth; stop chewing food…this is written in our scriptures…after sunset, we should switch off the home’s gas stove because the stomach digestive fire has also stopped),” he said on his game show, Wheel of Fortune, India.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a cue from his advice, we asked a dietitian about following the advice given our hectic schedules.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said the idea has some merit, but it requires context. “Our body follows a natural rhythm, so digestion tends to work better earlier in the day. Eating late, especially heavy or oily meals, can cause poor digestion, disrupted sleep, and, over time, weight gain. However, setting a strict 6:30 pm cut-off may not be practical or necessary for everyone,” said Sheikh.

Eat on time for better gut health (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Eat on time for better gut health (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Sheikh mentioned that the body doesn’t “shut down” after sunset. “What matters more is when you sleep and how heavy your last meal is. Ideally, there should be a gap of 2 to 3 hours between dinner and bedtime. If someone sleeps at 10 pm, finishing dinner by 7 to 7:30 pm works well. But for those with later schedules, the timing can shift according to their needs.”

Is there a downside to eating dinner too early?

Yes, if dinner is too early and there’s a long gap before sleep, people may snack unnecessarily at night. This often results in consuming calorie-dense, processed foods, which undermines the benefits of an early dinner, pointed out Sheikh.

What would be a balanced approach for urban lifestyles?

“Instead of sticking to a strict time, aim for a lighter, balanced dinner. Consider dal, vegetables, and a moderate portion of carbs. Avoid heavy fried foods or sugary desserts late at night. Consistency is crucial; your body responds better to regular meal times than to strict rules.”

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Early dinners can help with digestion and sleep, but personal preferences matter. Pay attention to your body’s signals, match meals to your routine, and focus on what and how much you eat, not just the time.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.